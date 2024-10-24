Revolutionizing Warehouse Operations: Introducing the Carti Series of Robots for Logistics and Material Handling

Bear Robotics introduces Carti 100, engineered to significantly enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs in logistics. Built to handle the complex demands of factories and warehouses while supporting up to 220 lbs, it features world-class multi-robot orchestration and integrates advanced capabilities like the Autonomous Control System (ACS). (Photo: Bear Robotics)

Bear Robotics is thrilled to unveil the Carti 100 robot, a groundbreaking solution set to transform logistics and warehouse operations. As industries strive to boost efficiency and cut costs, Bear Robotics is strengthening its role as a global leader in warehouse automation. Upholding the highest standards of excellence, the company emphasizes information security, battery safety, and seamless multi-robot functionality. With Carti 100, Bear Robotics is redefining material handling, empowering businesses to adapt to the ever-changing demands of modern supply chains.

“At Bear Robotics, we are not just part of the robotics revolution; we are pioneers shaping the future of logistics,” said John Ha, CEO and co-founder. “Carti 100 represents a major leap in warehouse automation, boosting efficiency and productivity worldwide. This product release reflects our commitment to building a future where technology and human potential seamlessly integrate, enabling industries to thrive in a dynamic marketplace.”

Carti 100 is built to handle the complex demands of factories and warehouses, supporting up to 220 lbs. This ensures automated efficiency and precision while reducing overtime. One key feature is its multi-robot orchestration, enabling smooth collaboration across operations, boosting productivity, and cutting costs. Its adaptable design suits a range of environments, including brownfield and greenfield sites, multi-level spaces, and mezzanines.

Fully customizable, Carti 100 includes adjustable shelves, smart conveyor belts, and advanced lighting to meet operational needs. In shelf operations, it optimizes productivity with quick loading and autonomous deployment. Its adaptive navigation ensures route optimization, minimizing errors and working efficiently with staff. Additionally, its autonomous charging system ensures minimal downtime.

In conveyor operations, Carti 100 aligns the tray with the conveyor for smooth transitions. The integrated control system, like the Autonomous Control System (ACS), ensures efficient loading and unloading while keeping production schedules intact.

Bear Robotics is committed to leading warehouse automation, setting new standards in efficiency and robotics innovation. To experience how Carti robots can transform your operations, schedule a demo at www.bearrobotics.ai or call +1-844-SAY-BEAR.