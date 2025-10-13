RFID closes the gap between retail, logistics

RFID creates a shared data layer across the operation.

As customer expectations rise and supply chains become more complex, the line between retail and logistics is disappearing. Retailers must now operate with the precision of logistics companies, while logistics providers are under pressure to offer the responsiveness of retailers. Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology is emerging as the key enabler of this convergence.

“RFID bridges the gap between retail and logistics by giving both sides a single, real-time view of what’s happening across the value chain,” says Stef du Plessis, Managing Director at Osiris Technical Systems. “It’s not just about tracking stock, it’s about enabling better decisions, faster response times and more resilient operations.”



Real-time visibility replaces guesswork

In many organisations, stock information is fragmented across separate systems – warehouse management, point-of-sale, transport and e-commerce platforms. This lack of integration leads to blind spots, stockouts, overstocking and inefficiencies.

RFID creates a shared data layer across the entire operation. Each item tagged at production can be automatically read at every stage – from factory to warehouse to store – without manual scanning.

The result is continuous, accurate visibility.

Retailers can trigger replenishment before shelves run empty.

Warehouses can redirect slow-moving stock to higher-demand areas.

Logistics teams can optimise routing and turnaround times.

When decisions are based on real-time data rather than assumptions, the entire supply chain moves faster and performs better.

Reducing waste and improving margins

Beyond visibility, RFID helps reduce waste, lower labour costs and improve forecasting. Retailers using RFID across their networks report double-digit reductions in out-of-stock incidents and more accurate demand planning.

By preventing overstocking and unnecessary markdowns, RFID protects margins while maintaining product availability – a direct benefit for both customer satisfaction and profitability.

“When your data is accurate and up to date, your business can move faster and smarter,” adds Du Plessis. “RFID helps teams act in real-time, rather than react after the fact.”

Laying the foundation for AI-driven operations

RFID is also becoming the foundation for next-generation smart logistics. Integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IOT) and predictive analytics, RFID enables dynamic and automated decision-making.

Warehouses can automatically reroute shipments based on RFID data, while store shelves can trigger replenishment when inventory runs low. This convergence of automation and intelligence transforms retail and logistics from cost centres into growth engines.

Partnering for practical innovation

Osiris Technical Systems provides the full RFID ecosystem: from tags, readers and antennae to data platforms and systems integration. The company designs tailored solutions for each client’s environment, ensuring seamless implementation across retail, logistics, warehousing and industrial operations.

“Our mission is to help businesses turn visibility into value,” says Du Plessis. “RFID is the bridge to that future, and it starts with the right partner.”