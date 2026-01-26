Richards Bay school gets ‘high-tech’ computer lab

The Department of Home Affairs hands over a computer lab to learners of Umdlamfe Secondary School in Richards Bay.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) last week opened a computer laboratory at the Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini, Richards Bay, in partnership with Honor SA.

The high-tech computer lab forms part of government’s back-to-school programme, according to a statement.

The new cyber lab gives learners access tointernet-connected laptops, and has a digital literacy and skills development component, with the Durban University of Technology committing to offer learners lessons, says DHA deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza.

The laboratory will ensure learners are trained to become active participants in the artificial intelligence sphere, while bridging the digital divide, particularly in previously disadvantaged communities, he adds.

According to Nzuza, access to digital learning is a pivotal cog in the development of learners in the 21st century and will go a long way in ensuring a digitally-equipped South Africa.

Government recognises the development of digital skills as a key element in the advancement of South Africa’s digital economy, he notes.

“We are excited that this facility will play an integral part in the learners’ academic improvement, while preparing them to fully embrace the digital world through access to digital resources. This will, in future, enable them to navigate the digital economy, apply for jobs online, and explore various work opportunities.”

Honor SA CEO Fred Zhou highlights that the partnership with the DHA aims to facilitate digital literacy and infrastructure missions.

“We are proud to partner with the deputy minister of home affairs and the government of South Africa to invest in young minds and future skills. We hope the learners will use this opportunity to learn, explore and dream big,” he states.