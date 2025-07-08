Rigaku Announces STAvesta, a Thermal Analyzer Tailor-made for Next-generation Material Development

STAvesta

Rigaku Corporation, a Group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) has launched worldwide sales of STAvesta, a thermal analyzer that simultaneously measures a sample’s weight and change in calorific value during heating. STAvesta responds to needs in a wide array of fields where thermal analysis is required. It is expected to find use in a wide variety of material-analysis applications for the development of advanced features and complex materials.

FlatBlank, a Revolutionary Auto-adjustment Feature, Dramatically Reduces Workload In conventional thermal analysis, baseline adjustment must be performed by hand before measurement can begin. This process can be time-consuming and frustrating, particularly for novice users. Rigaku’s newly developed FlatBlank, a baseline auto-adjustment feature, automates this process, dramatically reducing waiting time associated with the process. Measurement can begin as soon as preparations are ready, enabling smooth setup after sample insertion and improving work efficiency overall. The benefits are particularly pronounced in workplaces conducting R&D handling multiple samples.

Key Features of STAvesta

Broad support for a wide range of users STAvesta easily switches among seven types of electric furnace according to purpose and measurement conditions. A real-time imaging feature enables samples to be observed during measurement, contributing to improved speed and accuracy in R&D.

Vestaeye, a new, world-first feature, provides self-diagnosis for constant monitoring of device status. Before and during measurement, the device monitors itself constantly for signs of abnormality. Users can confirm at a glance whether the device is functioning correctly before starting measurement, so waste of precious samples is eliminated.

Next-generation thermal analysis features for outstanding temperature-control performance In thermal analysis, when a temperature is set for a sample, the sample may fail to heat up to that setting or may heat up above that setting, precluding accurate measurement. Rigaku's new temperature control feature dramatically reduces this problem of incorrect temperature. Samples are heated to and held at the required temperature in strict accordance with the preset temperature program. As a result, researchers can easily obtain the intended reactions and obtain stable measurement.

Rapid processing of up to 52 samples in a compact device STAvesta's automatic sample changer dramatically increases the number of samples that can be handled from 28 in the previous model to 52. With 2.3 times the transport speed of the previous model and support for up to 1,000 continuous measurements, STAvesta achieves superb measurement efficiency. The tray section supports gas flow, making it ideal for measurement of powders that are prone to moisture absorption. STAvesta is designed so that attachment of the automatic sample changer does not increase its footprint, assuring industry-leading space-saving performance.

Kiyoshi Ogata, Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Product Division, offered the following comment: Our aim in developing STAvesta was to create a new standard in thermal analyzer. The device incorporates not only improved operability but also support features such as self-diagnostic features for failure detection, so users can use it with confidence. Measurement features are also dramatically strengthened. The device is packed with advanced technologies, such as a structure that rapidly reduces oxygen concentration to support metallic and inorganic samples that are prone to oxidation. In short, this revolutionary thermal analyzer achieves both efficiency and reliability in the R&D workspace.

In launching this product, Rigaku is entering a new market in earnest, drawing on the trust and track record it has accumulated over many years. Leveraging its solid operating base in Japan, Rigaku aims to establish a firm and strong presence in global markets.

Learn more about STAvesta URL: https://rigaku.com/products/thermal-analysis/sta/stavesta?setLang=english