Rigaku Announces XSPA-200 ER Detector for X-ray Diffraction System

XSPA-200 ER mounted on a MiniFlex (Photo: Business Wire)

Rigaku Corporation (headquarters: Akishima City, Tokyo; president and CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”), a Rigaku Holdings Group company and global solution partner in X-ray analytical devices, began receiving orders for the XSPA-200 ER, an X-ray seamless pixel array detector.

The XSPA-200 ER uses high energy resolution to defeat increases in background noise from samples. In this way, the XSPA-200 ER enables high-sensitivity measurement even in samples containing transition metals*, such as materials in steel and batteries. Formerly, such measurements required large X-ray analytical equipment; with the arrival of the XSPA-200 ER, the analysis can be performed using desktop X-ray analyzers such as the MiniFlex.

The XSPA-200 ER makes high-precision X-ray analysis easier than ever. Expected benefits include acceleration of R&D in new materials and further contribution to improvement of quality in existing materials.

*Transition metals: Single-element metals in the d-block of the Periodic Table

Learn more about the XSPA-200 ER: https://rigaku.com/products/components/detectors/xspa-200-er