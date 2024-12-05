Rigaku Announces XSPA-200 ER Detector for X-ray Diffraction System

Rigaku Corporation (headquarters: Akishima City, Tokyo; president and CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”), a Rigaku Holdings Group company and global solution partner in X-ray analytical devices, began receiving orders for the XSPA-200 ER, an X-ray seamless pixel array detector.
The XSPA-200 ER uses high energy resolution to defeat increases in background noise from samples. In this way, the XSPA-200 ER enables high-sensitivity measurement even in samples containing transition metals*, such as materials in steel and batteries. Formerly, such measurements required large X-ray analytical equipment; with the arrival of the XSPA-200 ER, the analysis can be performed using desktop X-ray analyzers such as the MiniFlex.
The XSPA-200 ER makes high-precision X-ray analysis easier than ever. Expected benefits include acceleration of R&D in new materials and further contribution to improvement of quality in existing materials.
*Transition metals: Single-element metals in the d-block of the Periodic Table
Learn more about the XSPA-200 ER: https://rigaku.com/products/components/detectors/xspa-200-er
ABOUT THE RIGAKU GROUP
Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society through thermal-analytic and other leading-edge technologies, notably including its core portfolio of X-ray analytical technologies. Since its establishment in 1951, Rigaku has grown to serve customers in over 90 countries as a solution partner in industrial and research analysis. While sustaining an overwhelming market share in Japan, Rigaku derives some 70% of total sales from overseas markets. Our scope of operations, which grows daily, today encompasses semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, energy and life science. Our global workforce of over 2,000 employees is dedicated to innovation that “improves our world by powering new perspectives.” For details, please visit rigaku-holdings.com/english
