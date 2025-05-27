Rigaku Completes New Building at Yamanashi Plant

Exterior view of the New Building, Yamanashi Plant

Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical technologies and a Group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) completed an additional manufacturing building (hereinafter “the New Building”) at Yamanashi Plant, Rigaku’s main production facility. The facility was established to serve as the center of Rigaku’s production framework, in anticipation of global business growth and expansion in product demand.

Doubling of production capacity: a strategic base to support Rigaku’s growth

Demand for X-ray analytical solutions has soared in recent years, both in Japan and worldwide. To respond to growing demand, Rigaku implemented this expansion with two key objectives in mind.

One objective is to further reinforce the Company’s ability to serve the needs of rapidly growing fields such as semiconductors and electronic components; batteries and battery materials; and life sciences. The other objective is to dramatically expand Rigaku’s production capacity for the components that support the Company’s product lineup generally. The components are the crystallization of Rigaku’s core technologies and the wellspring of its competitive strength. To accomplish the two objectives described above, Rigaku plans to double its overall manufacturing capacity by 2027 (compared with 2022, unit basis). Rigaku aims to achieve this goal by expanding production space, through the construction of the New Building at Yamanashi Plant in addition to the expansion provided by Osaka Plant and external partners, and by shortening lead time to reinforce its supply chain.

Yamanashi Plant: Advancing as a Comprehensive Manufacturing Base

With the New Building’s completion, Yamanashi Plant’s floor space has expanded dramatically, almost tripling (2.7x) from 8,500 sqm to 23,000 sqm. Processes for manufacturing, assembly and shipping of X-ray diffraction systems, formerly distributed between Yamanashi and Tokyo, are now concentrated in spacious Yamanashi Plant, delivering a quantum leap in operational efficiency and ensuring stable supply of high-quality products.

Rigaku is also advancing proving tests for automation of production processes at Yamanashi Plant. The Company’s aim is to transform the Plant into a “smart factory” that achieves excellence in both efficiency and quality.

An eco-friendly “plant in harmony with nature”

Rigaku used eco-friendly construction methods to erect the New Building, taking care to reduce CO emissions. To minimize energy waste, the facility is outfitted with high-efficiency equipment and solar-power generation systems. The New Building is a “plant in harmony with nature,” contributing to the achievement of a sustainable society by reducing environmental impact.

Jun Kawakami, President and CEO of Rigaku, offered the following comment: With this major floor space expansion, Rigaku is boosting manufacturing capacity and enhancing product quality to support its substantial growth. It also strengthens our ability to produce the components of our products, which are the foundation of Rigaku's competitive advantage. This facility is the key to ensuring that our existing customers continue to choose Rigaku, as well as helping Rigaku acquire new customers globally.

The New Building is slated to begin operation in early June, gradually strengthening Rigaku’s production framework.