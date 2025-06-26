Rigaku Expands Production Facilities for the Semiconductor Market

Osaka Plant (clean booths)

Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical technologies and a Group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) has increased its capacity for production of semiconductor process control instruments at its own plant in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture and at the facilities of a partner company* in Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture. * 6th factory of Nippo Precision Co., Ltd.

Against a background of rapidly growing adoption of AI semiconductors, the market for semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment is expanding rapidly. Accelerating growth in semiconductor performance and density is making accurate measurement and evaluation of complex nanoscale structures, such as thin-profile, multi-layer designs, 3D memory and 3D transistors, indispensable.

With the current expansion in production capacity, Rigaku has doubled the floor space of its assembly and inspection areas. The recent completion of a production facility in Yamanashi Prefecture boosts production capacity for core components such as X-ray generators and detectors. In tandem, overall capacity for production of semiconductor process control instruments is expected to be 50% higher in Q4 of FY2025 than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, based on unit count. Rigaku’s policy is to continue expanding equipment in response to demand, further increasing capacity by 50% compared to Q4 of FY2024 by 2027.

Through these efforts, Rigaku expects to achieve dramatic growth in sales of semiconductor process control equipment in Q4 FY2025, fulfilling its plan to reach 20% growth on a full-year basis.

Markus Kuhn, General Manager of the Semiconductor Metrology Division, offered the following remarks: This reinforcement of our production framework marks an important milestone for Rigaku’s global strategy. Our technology is responding to industry needs for high-precision, nanoscale shape, thickness and composition evaluation, required for next-generation devices such as 3D-NAND and GAA transistors. The reliability and reproducibility of our platforms earn high respect internationally. By expanding our production capacity, we can dramatically improve our on-time delivery capability, strengthening our seamless support systems from development to production. Rigaku will continue to support customers’ leading-edge process development in terms of both technical innovation and supply infrastructure, further buttressing our competitive edge in the global market.

