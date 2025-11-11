Rigaku Holdings Issues Integrated Report 2025

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) issued its inaugural Integrated Report 2025 (hereinafter “the Report”) on the Rigaku website. The report serves as a medium for integrated communication with all stakeholders.
The Report provides an overview of Rigaku’s investments, technological innovations, business activities, and global growth strategy. It also presents Rigaku’s financial and non-financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Rigaku invites readers to explore the Report to learn about its contributions to global technological advancement through X-ray diffraction solutions. Rigaku continues to strive to become a “One-of-a-Kind Global Technology Company.”
The full Report can be found at: https://rigaku-holdings.com/english/ir/reports/
|Comment by CEO Jun Kawakami
|We launched the Report out of a strong desire to deepen stakeholders’ understanding about Rigaku’s true identity as a company. This Report aims to showcase Rigaku’s portfolio of advanced technologies grounded in X-ray science, along with the corporate culture, values, and clear vision that support them. We hope that, by reading about the challenges Rigaku employees tackle every day, stakeholders will gain an overall understanding of Rigaku.
About the Rigaku Group
Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in 136 countries and regions and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.” For details, please visit rigaku-holdings.com/english
