Rigaku Holdings Issues Integrated Report 2025

Integrated Report cover

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) issued its inaugural Integrated Report 2025 (hereinafter “the Report”) on the Rigaku website. The report serves as a medium for integrated communication with all stakeholders.

The Report provides an overview of Rigaku’s investments, technological innovations, business activities, and global growth strategy. It also presents Rigaku’s financial and non-financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Rigaku invites readers to explore the Report to learn about its contributions to global technological advancement through X-ray diffraction solutions. Rigaku continues to strive to become a “One-of-a-Kind Global Technology Company.”

The full Report can be found at: https://rigaku-holdings.com/english/ir/reports/