Rigaku Launches Fourth Generation Handheld 1064 nm Raman Analyzer for Chemical Threat Analysis at IAFC HAZMAT 2025

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a division under Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Kawakami), announces the launch of its fourth generation 1064 nm Raman analyzers - the Icon series, featuring enhancements in chemical threat analysis for safety and security applications. The first in the series, the Icon-X, will be showcased at The International Hazardous Materials Response Teams Conference (HAZMAT), hosted by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), in Baltimore, MD USA from June 13-14, 2025. From June 13 onward, we will begin rolling out global sales.

The Icon-X is the first 1064 nm Raman analyzer to provide standoff chemical analysis allowing users to analyze potentially dangerous substances from a safe distance. This is critical for military, first responders, EOD, and border protection teams who could potentially be exposed to explosive threats, such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs), homemade explosives (HMEs), and chemical threats. This new, optional feature also reduces the need for time-consuming sample collection, while allowing responders to assess hazards without disrupting the scene.

In addition to the new standoff capability, the Icon-X contains an on-board, comprehensive library of chemical warfare agents (CWAs), explosives, narcotics, toxic industrial chemicals, precursors, cutting agents, and more. The Icon-X features a more ergonomic form factor, with improvements in all areas over previous generations, including:

Use of the latest technology for enhanced processing

Illuminated keypad and larger, more responsive touchscreen for easier use

Optional GPS ability to mark critical scan data for fleet management and sensitive site exploitation

Upgraded 13MP camera with LED flash for more clear images

Meets the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability, passing tests for shock, pressure, and extreme temperatures. It also has IP68 certification, making it fully dustproof and waterproof—ideal for tough environments and decontamination use

New accessories to expand applications, such as a ball probe to scan inside a deep container

As criminal networks become more sophisticated with easier access to chemicals and dangerous recipes, the need for first responders to have cutting-edge technology has never been more critical. Based on the success of Rigaku’s previous generations of handheld 1064 nm Raman technology, the Icon series provides users with reliable results, allowing them to respond faster, while keeping them safe from exposure. The utilization of 1064 nm Raman technology means users can scan through translucent packaging and identify dirty or mixed substances without fluorescence issues, a common issue for older Raman technology.

“While developing the Icon Series, we considered the years of feedback received from our global network of 1064 nm Raman users and partners,” said Dr. Michael Hargreaves, Vice President of Science & Technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices. “This allowed us to take a proven, field-accessible technology to the next level, and really expand the capabilities of handheld Raman spectroscopy. “

The Rigaku Icon-X will be demonstrated in booth #314 at the IAFC Hazmat Show in Baltimore, MD USA from June 13-14, 2025.

The Rigaku Icon-X joins the award-winning 1064 nm fleet of Rigaku CQL analyzers and is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and distribution channels. For more information on the Icon-X, please visit: www.rigakuanalytical.com.