Rigaku Launches ONYX 3200, a Metrology Instrument for Semiconductor Manufacturing

ONYX 3200

Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical systems and a group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) announced the launch of the ONYX 3200, a new semiconductor metrology system to measure film thickness, composition and bump* structures for wafer-level processes. The system is engineered to help manufacturers stabilize quality and increase yield in the metal-wiring formation (back-end-of-line (BEOL)) and packaging processes of semiconductor chips.

Due to accelerating demands for AI, high-performance computing, data centers, mobile devices, and other devices, chip wiring and interconnect structures have grown increasingly delicate and complex. As a result, the ability to accurately and non-destructively measure metal layers thinner than a human hair and bumps under 10 µm, especially in BEOL and packaging processes, has become critically important since reliability and uniformity directly influence final device performance.

The ONYX 3200 meets these requirements and offers another significant advantage: it enables measurement of complex metal layers in bumps, previously requiring multiple instruments, using a single platform. * Microscopic regions of raised metal used to connect between semiconductor chips and to circuit boards

Features of the ONYX 3200

High-precision bump metrology using a 3D confocal scanner The ONYX 3200 can inspect the shapes and heights of microscopic bumps and electroconductive metal patterns in 3D with high precision. Bumps consist of lower layers of copper, nickel, or similar materials beneath an upper layer of tin and silver. Conventional metrology methods result in absorption by the upper layer, making simultaneous measurement of upper and lower layers impossible. The ONYX 3200 integrates an optical scanner to capture the overall bump shape and total height and a fluorescent X-ray detector which is used to measure the upper metal layer thickness. Subtraction of these values enables precise calculation of the lower metal layers, establishing a baseline for ensuring robust interconnect reliability.

Market Outlook Rigaku has shipped an initial ONYX 3200 system to a major global foundry for deployment in an advanced packaging line and is currently receiving strong interest from leading semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. The company targets JPY 1.5 billion in ONYX 3200 sales in FY2026, with plans to double to JPY 3 billion in FY2027 as adoption expands across packaging and BEOL applications.

Product Details https://rigaku.com/ja/products/semiconductor-metrology/xrr-edxrf-and-optical-tools/onyx-3200