Rigaku Launches Sales of the XHEMIS TX-3000, a TXRF Analytical System for Leading-edge Semiconductor Processes

Measurement result of surface contaminant distribution

Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical systems and a Group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) has launched sales of the XHEMIS (pronounced “ZEM-mis”) TX-3000, a total reflection X-ray fluorescence (TXRF) system that supports analysis of trace contamination on wafer surfaces in semiconductor manufacturing.

Rigaku protects the quality with TXRF technology, a field where it holds overwhelming market share Analysis of trace contaminants on wafer surfaces is vital to semiconductor manufacturing. As production steps become increasingly detailed and quality standards grow ever more stringent, this process plays a significant role in reducing defect rates. Moreover, manufacturing lines that incorporate hundreds of steps require precise analysis of trace contaminants on wafer surfaces to maintain stable operation and the reliability of product quality. With TXRF, a representative approach for this purpose, Rigaku has established its technology as the effective global standard. The Company has long been a driver of rising quality standards in the industry. Rigaku’s latest model, the XHEMIS TX-3000, improves on existing features to deliver a quantum leap in measurement precision, operability and productivity.

Up to 6× increase in speed enables former one-hour measurement tasks to be completed in 10 minutes The XHEMIS TX-3000 achieves processing speeds up to 6× that of Rigaku’s previous systems. First, measurement speed is tripled by combining a newly developed optical array with a novel multi-element detector. Next, this combined system is coupled with an AI-driven spectrum forecasting technology to double measurement speed without sacrificing precision. The technical innovation of this two-stage arrangement contributes to improved productivity and process stability at semiconductor manufacturing sites. With our previous model, measurements that took typically one hour, now finish in just 10 minutes.

New detector design supports analysis of lighter elements The XHEMIS TX-3000 adopts an X-ray source that can be switched among three wavelengths, enabling analysis of lighter elements such as sodium, magnesium and aluminum that are difficult to detect using fluorescent X-ray analytical systems. In this way the surface distribution of contaminants can be measured for virtually all elements without sample destruction. In addition, the XHEMIS TX-3000 combines a newly developed monochromator capable of X-ray irradiation with a multi-element detector that can measure three locations on the wafer surface simultaneously. By combining these features, the XHEMIS TX-3000 boosts measurement speed by a factor of 3 in comparison with previous systems.

AI supports high precision and expanded applications One issue with fluorescent X-ray analytical systems is that shortening measurement time tends to degrade measurement precision. To address this issue, the XHEMIS TX-3000 adopts spectrum-forecasting software trained on vast quantities of analysis data. In this way precision is maintained even while cutting measurement time in half. Additionally, a new feature reduces unnecessary background signal, expanding the range of applications to a wide variety of materials previously unamenable to trace-contamination measurement, such as barrier metals (protective coating for wiring), high-dielectric films, and compound semiconductors.

Kiyoshi Ogata, Senior Executive Vice President, commented as follows: Rigaku forecasts sales of approximately 5 billion yen for conventional TXRF products in 2025. With the introduction to market of this high-end system, Rigaku expects adoption by major semiconductor manufacturers to advance. The Company expects this product segment to enjoy double-digit growth for successive years as a stable platform supporting sustainable growth in the semiconductor market.

System details https://rigaku.com/products/semiconductor-metrology/txrf/xhemis-tx-3000?setLang=english