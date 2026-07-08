Rigaku Opens "Rigaku Solutions Center Osaka" to Strengthen Global Semiconductor Metrology Service Capabilities

Photo: Hands-on training using the TXRF-V310 at RSC-Osaka

Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical systems and a group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; “Rigaku”), has opened the Rigaku Solutions Center Osaka (RSC-Osaka) at its Osaka Plant. The new facility centralizes and expands practical training for field service engineers supporting semiconductor metrology systems, strengthening Rigaku's global service capabilities.

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As semiconductor manufacturing processes continue to advance toward finer geometries, higher layer counts, and more complex three-dimensional structures, semiconductor metrology systems require ever greater precision and operational stability. X-ray analytical technologies play an increasingly important role in meeting these demands through highly accurate, non-destructive measurements.

As Rigaku's shipments of semiconductor metrology systems continue to grow, the need for highly skilled field service engineers is also increasing. Practical, hands-on training is essential to maximize instrument performance and minimize customer downtime.

To address this need, Rigaku opened the RSC-Osaka, a dedicated training facility for semiconductor metrology systems. The newly constructed cleanroom within the Osaka Plant houses multiple semiconductor metrology systems, allowing trainees to gain hands-on experience in equipment disassembly and assembly, system adjustment, and performance verification. This enables service engineers to develop advanced maintenance and troubleshooting skills under conditions that closely replicate those encountered in the field.

"Our customers rely on Rigaku systems in some of the world's most demanding semiconductor manufacturing environments," said Markus Kuhn, Executive Officer and General Manager of the Semiconductor Metrology Division of Rigaku. "By bringing multiple training systems together at RSC-Osaka, we can provide more efficient and flexible training tailored to different skill levels and technical needs. The facility provides practical, hands-on learning opportunities for service engineers and distribution partners from around the world, helping strengthen technical expertise and standardize service practices across our global network. Its location within the Osaka Plant also enables us to train more engineers and further enhance the high-quality support we provide to customers worldwide. "

Going forward, Rigaku will continue expanding the range of systems covered by its training programs and increasing training opportunities for service engineers. Through these efforts, the company will further strengthen its global service capabilities in support of the semiconductor industry.