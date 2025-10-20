Rigaku opens Rigaku Technology Center Taiwan

Rigaku Technology Taiwan Co., Ltd., located in Tai Yuen Hi-Tech Industry Park

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) hereby announces the establishment of Rigaku Technology Taiwan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “RTTW”), a new group company in Taiwan, in 2025. A facility within RTTW, Rigaku Technology Center Taiwan (hereinafter RTC-TW), began full-scale operation in October 2025.

RTTW will assume duties formerly managed by Rigaku Taiwan Branch (RCTW), established in 2024. As Rigaku’s base of operations in Chinese-speaking East Asia, RTTW aims to strengthen customer support and advance sustainable growth in the region.

RTC-TW will serve as an engineering base for advancing R&D, customer support, and joint development. The facility will include a clean room that replicates actual production environments, along with spaces for product and technology demonstrations, training, and joint development. Local teams will provide prompt, high-quality engineering support. Through these efforts, RTTW will further strengthen its ability to provide solutions tailored to the regions it serves in the semiconductor, materials, and life science fields.

Main Fields of Support

Semiconductor measurement: Thickness, composition, and crystallinity measurement; total reflection X-ray fluorescence (TXRF), X-ray topography, critical dimension measurement, stress/distortion analysis, package inspection

Evaluation of material characteristics: X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), 3D computed tomography (3DCT) imaging

Life sciences: Biomolecular structure analysis and drug development

Sam Chao, President of RTTW, offered the following remarks:

Taiwan is home to some of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturers and scientific institutions. The establishment of RTTW and launch of RTC-TW reflect Rigaku’s deep and lasting commitment to Taiwan. Together, they form a foundation for faster response, deeper collaboration, and more agile innovation across semiconductors, materials science, and life sciences.

Kiyoshi Ogata, Senior Executive Vice President and Product Division General Manager, offered the following remarks:

As the pace of innovation accelerates, the importance of working side by side with our customers has never been greater. In particular, we will drive the application of new technologies and the advancement of analytical solutions through collaboration with customers in next-generation logic and advanced packaging. This center allows our teams to operate in proximity to Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem, while remaining tightly connected to Rigaku’s global R&D and manufacturing resources in Japan.

Information about the Facility

Name: Rigaku Technology Taiwan Co., Ltd. (RTTW) / Rigaku Technology Center Taiwan (RTC-TW) Address: 3F-7, No. 12 Taiyuan 2nd Street Tai Yuen Hi-Tech Industry Park, Zhubei, Hsinchu County 302082, Taiwan, R.O.C. E-mail: RTC.TW@rigaku.com URL: https://rigaku.com/products/semiconductor-metrology/rigaku-technology-center-taiwan

An opening ceremony was held today (October 20, 2025) to mark the start of full-scale operations at RTTW and RTC-TW. Guests were invited to observe some of Rigaku’s leading-edge technologies and local operations through an office tour and presentation of the new facility’s equipment.