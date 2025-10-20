Rigaku opens Rigaku Technology Center Taiwan

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”) hereby announces the establishment of Rigaku Technology Taiwan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “RTTW”), a new group company in Taiwan, in 2025. A facility within RTTW, Rigaku Technology Center Taiwan (hereinafter RTC-TW), began full-scale operation in October 2025.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020130286/en/
RTTW will assume duties formerly managed by Rigaku Taiwan Branch (RCTW), established in 2024. As Rigaku’s base of operations in Chinese-speaking East Asia, RTTW aims to strengthen customer support and advance sustainable growth in the region.
RTC-TW will serve as an engineering base for advancing R&D, customer support, and joint development. The facility will include a clean room that replicates actual production environments, along with spaces for product and technology demonstrations, training, and joint development. Local teams will provide prompt, high-quality engineering support. Through these efforts, RTTW will further strengthen its ability to provide solutions tailored to the regions it serves in the semiconductor, materials, and life science fields.
Main Fields of Support
- Semiconductor measurement: Thickness, composition, and crystallinity measurement; total reflection X-ray fluorescence (TXRF), X-ray topography, critical dimension measurement, stress/distortion analysis, package inspection
- Evaluation of material characteristics: X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), 3D computed tomography (3DCT) imaging
- Life sciences: Biomolecular structure analysis and drug development
Sam Chao, President of RTTW, offered the following remarks:
Taiwan is home to some of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturers and scientific institutions. The establishment of RTTW and launch of RTC-TW reflect Rigaku’s deep and lasting commitment to Taiwan. Together, they form a foundation for faster response, deeper collaboration, and more agile innovation across semiconductors, materials science, and life sciences.
Kiyoshi Ogata, Senior Executive Vice President and Product Division General Manager, offered the following remarks:
As the pace of innovation accelerates, the importance of working side by side with our customers has never been greater. In particular, we will drive the application of new technologies and the advancement of analytical solutions through collaboration with customers in next-generation logic and advanced packaging. This center allows our teams to operate in proximity to Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem, while remaining tightly connected to Rigaku’s global R&D and manufacturing resources in Japan.
Information about the Facility
|Name:
|Rigaku Technology Taiwan Co., Ltd. (RTTW) / Rigaku Technology Center Taiwan (RTC-TW)
|Address:
|3F-7, No. 12 Taiyuan 2nd Street Tai Yuen Hi-Tech Industry Park,
|Zhubei, Hsinchu County 302082, Taiwan, R.O.C.
|E-mail:
|RTC.TW@rigaku.com
|URL:
|https://rigaku.com/products/semiconductor-metrology/rigaku-technology-center-taiwan
An opening ceremony was held today (October 20, 2025) to mark the start of full-scale operations at RTTW and RTC-TW. Guests were invited to observe some of Rigaku’s leading-edge technologies and local operations through an office tour and presentation of the new facility’s equipment.
Share
About the Rigaku Group
Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in 136 countries and regions and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.” For details, please visit rigaku-holdings.com/english
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020130286/en/
Contacts
Press Contact:
Sawa Himeno Director, Communications Dept., Rigaku Holdings Corporation
prad@rigaku.co.jp Tel: +81 90 6331 9843