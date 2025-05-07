Rimini Street and ServiceNow Partner with Apsen Farmacêutica to Deliver a Next-Generation Vision of Enterprise-Wide Workflow Automation

Knowledge 2025 —Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025, announced that Apsen Farmacêutica, a Brazilian pharmaceutical manufacturer, has partnered with Rimini Street and ServiceNow to implement a next-generation vision of enterprise-wide workflow automation. This new vision will enable autonomy across the company to help respond faster to market changes, reduce information silos and improve operational efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507517040/en/

Apsen is prioritizing business needs above technology, leaning into a flexible, modular approach to ERP that allows for continuous innovation and control over IT investments. The first step on this path was to remove dependencies on vendors and systems, starting with its SAP ERP platform investments.

“The core of the strategy, designed three years ago, was to bring in a team with the capacity to transform IT, adopting the concept of 'Make, Buy or Blend' and connecting all of the company's systems in an orchestrated manner. In the middle of the process, the topic of SAP came up,” said Renan Santos, CIO of Apsen Farmacêutica. “With SAP’s announcement that they will no longer support SAP ECC 6 after 2027, we had a choice to make – take on the cost, disruption and risk of migrating to S/4HANA or reimagine our existing system to become an innovation platform. That’s when we partnered with Rimini Street to implement ServiceNow’s ERP modernization solution.”

“We are very excited to partner with ServiceNow and Apsen Farmacêutica to deliver this next-generation technology – which was easily layered on top of their existing SAP ECC 6 ERP and other current enterprise software platforms, with no costly, risky and unnecessary upgrades or migrations required,” said Seth Ravin, CEO of Rimini Street. “We are proud to have helped Apsen self-fund its innovation investments by redirecting the savings from upgrade and migration avoidance. Apsen saw immediate benefits in streamlined processes, reduced operating costs and better operational efficiency.”

“ServiceNow is excited to partner with Rimini Street to deliver our combined solution and next-generation ERP modernization vision to Apsen Farmacêutica – with Apsen realizing value from the solution just weeks after the project started,” said Peter Russo, vice president, core business workflows, product and solutions marketing at ServiceNow. “ERP and other enterprise software upgrades and migrations generally don’t provide strong ROI compared to innovation investments. Apsen is a great example of how ServiceNow and Rimini Street together can deliver value, savings and an accelerated path to innovation, modernization, and agentic AI to organizations around the world.”

Rimini Street: Delivering Transformation without Disruption™ with ServiceNow

Rimini Street and ServiceNow have partnered to bring a new solution to market that enables “Transformation without Disruption” by combining the ServiceNow Platform with Rimini Street’s proven enterprise software support for SAP, Oracle, Infor, Microsoft ERP and other siloed enterprise software, and requires no costly upgrades, migrations or replatforming.

With this new solution, Rimini Street:

Replaces software vendor support for underlying ERP and enterprise software, reducing total support costs by up to 90% while extending software and release lifespans for a guaranteed minimum of 15 years without required upgrades or migrations

Frees up funds and resources to invest in accelerating innovation by deploying a ServiceNow layer over and across existing ERP, SaaS and other software

Delivers powerful enterprise AI and an integrated “single pane of glass” view of the organization, providing actionable operational insights and enhancing competitive advantage

Connects siloed systems and data

Implements intelligent workflows and task automation that help increase productivity and reduce labor requirements

Offer users new, modern screen & mobile capabilities, interactions and experiences (UX)

Agility, Automation and Savings – No Upgrades or Migrations Required

“As a technology professional, it is very frustrating to have two very different experiences as an individual and as a corporate employee – despite the large investments made by companies. Aligning these two worlds is the goal I share with my team,” said Santos. “We were looking for an agile solution that would deliver value quickly and avoid the costs, complexity and risks inherent in any large software migration project, and Rimini Street’s innovative solution with ServiceNow was the fastest and surest path to achieving our transformation vision.”

With Rimini Street providing comprehensive support for Apsen Farmacêutica’s mission-critical SAP ECC system, Santos and team easily converted SAP tasks and customizations into ServiceNow intelligent workflows, connecting all required existing systems and teams. Keeping with its strategy of composability and flexibility, Apsen Farmacêutica selected low code/no code tools and integrated AI to bring embedded intelligence to workflows, enabling real-time analysis of operations.

The results of Apsen Farmacêutica’s partnership with Rimini Street and ServiceNow include:

70% of processes that previously required heavy manual intervention are now automated

Reduced development cycle for new processes - from months to weeks

Reduced dependency on highly specialized teams, fueling autonomy across the organization to develop processes to support its business needs

Reduced operational costs while increasing speed and efficiency

With the company seeing the results and benefits of Santos’ vision to break from traditional, vendor-driven mandates and restore control and power back into the business, the cultural impact to the organization is significant. "We have assembled a strong internal team, which now has the capacity to rethink processes, suppliers and architecture in a strategic way. What began as a next-generation vision and a pilot has become a model for the entire company," said Santos.

As Apsen Farmacêutica plans to expand the solution to automate other critical processes such as logistics, quality and finance, Santos adds that Rimini Street’s in-depth knowledge of mission-critical systems like SAP ECC 6 and the ServiceNow solution enabled a new reality for the organization.

"Our focus remains on keeping current systems stable and protected, while at the same time creating a structure that allows for continuous and agile innovation. This partnership is strategic so that we can grow with security, scalability and increasingly efficiency," added Santos.

Learn more about Apsen Farmacêutica’s path to achieving “Transformation without Disruption™” with Rimini Street and ServiceNow here.