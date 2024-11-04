Rimini Street Announces Expansion of its Database Security Solutions Providing Even More Extensive Security and Compliance Capabilities for Most Common Commercial and Open-Source Databases (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced new and expanded database security services and solutions to provide more tailored, flexible and proactive coverage for all organizations, whether currently supported by the vendor or out of vendor support.

Rimini Protect™ Advanced Database Security Suite (ADSS) builds on Advanced Database Security (ADS), a zero-day defense security solution that addresses entire categories of weaknesses and associated vulnerabilities.

ADSS currently includes:

Database Assessment

Database Discovery

Custom Rules

and is planned to include:

Security Rule Software Development Kit (SDK) in 2025

These new ADSS modules are available individually or as a bundle via a subscription model offered only by Rimini Street. The combined strength of the solutions and services of ADSS helps mitigate risks by closely monitoring and proactively protecting critical databases. With Rimini Street, organizations gain greater control of their security posture at a flexible cost. Additionally, clients can take advantage of the security team’s expertise to maximize the benefits of these new modules with Security Managed Services and Security Professional Services.

“As the first to market the ADS solution technology in third-party support, we have seen attempts to follow and imitate our unique, constantly advancing approach,” said Gabe Dimeglio, group vice president and general manager of Rimini Protect™. “As the proven global leader of third-party support, we are held to a higher standard, which is why we continue to invest in partnerships and develop in-house talent to implement, operate and address enterprise database security challenges.”

Expansion of Advanced Database Security (ADS) intoAdvanced Database Security Suite (ADSS), including Exclusive Capabilities, Provides Vital Security and Compliance Capabilities

The expanded capabilities allow clients to benefit from:

Database Assessment: Assists in monitoring environment and identifying security and compliance issues more efficiently, with more than 7,000 security verifications, which includes audit settings, database configuration checks and vulnerability scanning and compliance benchmarks for common regulatory standards including HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, SOX and others

Assists in monitoring environment and identifying security and compliance issues more efficiently, with more than 7,000 security verifications, which includes audit settings, database configuration checks and vulnerability scanning and compliance benchmarks for common regulatory standards including HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, SOX and others Database Discovery: Identifies forgotten databases, discovers and helps protect data across the entire database footprint and ensures users have appropriate levels of access

Identifies forgotten databases, discovers and helps protect data across the entire database footprint and ensures users have appropriate levels of access Custom Rules: Allows for the creation of bespoke rules with specific governance, risk management and compliance needs, such as custom security policies for industry regulations or IT governance standards, change control processes enhancement, logging of access to sensitive data or escalated privileges for auditing and threshold alerts

Allows for the creation of bespoke rules with specific governance, risk management and compliance needs, such as custom security policies for industry regulations or IT governance standards, change control processes enhancement, logging of access to sensitive data or escalated privileges for auditing and threshold alerts Security Rule SDK: Will allow the Rimini Protect team to develop security rules to further protect databases from evolving threats and attacks, a Rimini Street exclusive amongst third-party support providers

Rimini Street is also the only third-party support provider that offers clients the ability to create these Custom Rules with specific governance, risk management and compliance needs, and now offers the ability to develop rules for specific situations with Security Managed Services or Security Professional Services.

“The ability for Rimini Street to create new Security Rules and Custom Rules is going to be a true game changer for our clients’ database security. We will utilize Rimini Street’s extensive database and security knowledge and experience to create new Security Rules that proactively protect commercial and Open-Source databases from threat actors, delivering critical security and compliance capabilities not available elsewhere the market. The use cases for Custom Rules are limited only by your imagination. From financial transaction auditing or permissions change alerting to the blocking of specific actions and/or changes to the database or the database structure. This is a comprehensive solution that brings relevant enforcement, compliance, auditing, and reporting capabilities truly unique to the business’ needs,” said Dimeglio.

Advanced Database Security Provides a Foundation of Proactive Protection and Active Defense

The Rimini Protect™ Advanced Database Security Suite complements and enhances existing security strategies by securing databases against active exploits, known and unknown, zero-day threats and vulnerabilities, all without modification to vendor code or vendor security patches.

Key ADSS advantages include:

Ease of use: Offers easy deployment and configuring capabilities, so product and security updates can be dynamically updated without restarting database services

Offers easy deployment and configuring capabilities, so product and security updates can be dynamically updated without restarting database services Detection: Provides granular database monitoring and oversees multiple database attack surface points, including the network, local host and intra-database

Provides granular database monitoring and oversees multiple database attack surface points, including the network, local host and intra-database Protection: Prevents intrusion, data theft and other attacks on Database Management Systems (DBMS), allows for termination and quarantining of suspicious users from database access, and includes detailed audit information and user activity for more responsive digital forensic and incident response (DFIR)

For Ricoh Company, Ltd., a global leader in image processing and digital transformation solutions, selecting Rimini Street’s security services for its Oracle Database yielded real-time, zero-day vulnerability protection without extensive downtime.

Keisuke Hamanaka, deputy general manager of Process, IT and Data Management at Ricoh, explained that since deciding to move off of Oracle, the company’s priority was to maintain and secure its current systems. “We made a comparative evaluation with other companies offering similar services and concluded that Rimini Street is the only partner that can support the Japanese market with the high-quality support and protection we desire, at a price that aligns with our financial goals,” said Hamanaka.

Rimini Protect Provides Peace of Mind for IT Leaders

Rimini Protect clients leverage the same industry-leading support process and SLAs for security-related cases, including:

10-minute guaranteed response time for P1 critical issues

Frequent cadence of update communications for every case

Root-cause analysis to help prevent future issues

A client of both Rimini Protect for its Oracle databases and Rimini Support™ for Oracle EBS services, Ricoh says Rimini Street has saved the company hundreds of millions of yen in upgrade costs and staffs highly skilled support engineers who can cover major ERP and database systems – and protect them too. Hamanaka added, “In addition to the tangible benefits of partnering with Rimini Street, these services give Ricoh peace of mind knowing we have dependable security around the critical data in our Oracle Databases that back up EBS.”

“With an ever-changing threat landscape, we continue to innovate our approach to address our clients’ varied database security concerns,” said Dimeglio. “Whether to enhance and add to your defense strategy or to maximize the value of existing systems, Rimini Street offers peace of mind and a trusted partnership that has proven successful for top leaders, sensitive government operations and high-security organizations across the globe. We take great pride in what we do in protecting mission-critical systems and the irreplaceable data that are always under attack.”

Learn more about how to strengthen your organization's security posture through Rimini Protect™ Advanced Database Security Suite