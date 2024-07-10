Rimini Street Announces the 2024 RMNI LOVE™ £50,000 Grant Program Winners (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and an AWS partner, today announced the winners of its third annual RMNI LOVE™ Grant Program, each receiving £10,000 to further their significant impact for their respective communities served.

The final winners of the program were Children Ahead, Fight Against Blindness (FAB), Parenting Special Children (PSC), Room to Heal, and The Vavengers.

“In our third year of celebrating and sharing our RMNI LOVE through our special grant program, we selected London, UK to host this spectacular giving opportunity,” said Janet Ravin, founder and committee chair of the Rimini Street Foundation. “Receiving so many worthy nominations and having to select only 5 is truly a difficult process, as each are impactful and extraordinary in their mission. We are humbled to gain deeper understanding of the needs of the London community, and are grateful for the opportunity to alleviate the challenges through our grants, and offer greater hope to those who need a hand up, now and into the future.”

How the Grant Winners Were Selected

The rigorous process of selecting the top five charities to receive the grant administered by the Rimini Street Foundation – the privately funded charitable program of Rimini Street, Inc. and its global subsidiaries – involved a three-tiered qualification, elimination and voting method. The first round of reviews was conducted by select team members from the UK region, then by all of the regional Committee Members that represent the diverse cultures and backgrounds of Rimini Street colleagues, and finally by the Committee Chair, Committee Lead and Committee Secretary.

Meet the 2024 RMNI LOVE Grant Winners

Children Ahead – Founded in 2010 by parents of children with differently-abled learning capabilities, Children Ahead addresses the need for specialized support services. Its goal is to improve children's long-term education, health, and employment outcomes by preventing and reducing the impact of untreated mental health problems and equipping children with essential skills. The £10,000 grant will fund 12 psychotherapy sessions for 20 vulnerable children, along with mentoring and befriending programs for 20 children in crisis

Fight Against Blindness (FAB) – FAB was established in 2008 and helps children and young people with sight loss and visual impairment (VI), across the UK, to reach their full potential – educationally and socially. Its work addresses barriers, helps to build confidence, and provides practical tools to support well-being. The grant will pay for specialized psychologists to give 1:1 session to approximately 65 children and young people affected by sight loss, directly improving young Londoners' mental health and wellness.

Room to Heal – Room to Heal supports refugees and people seeking asylum from over 30 countries overcoming the traumas of torture, trafficking, and a myriad of human rights violations. Its mission is to provide tailored support to give survivors the best possible chance of rebuilding their lives and thriving in their healing journey. The £10,000 grant will be used to provide holistic support programs, mental healthcare, casework, and community support.

Parenting Special Children (PSC) – PSC provides specialist parenting support to parents and carers of children and young people with special needs and early life trauma. Their mission is to create positive, long-lasting, and resilient change in the lives of those who need it. Since its launch in 2006, the charity continues to provide specialist parenting support and tackles multiple adversities such as social isolation, low self-esteem, stress and anxiety, sleep issues, child-to-parent violence, mental health crisis, and financial pressures. The £10,000 grant will be used to support several life-changing projects and run workshops in different languages to vulnerable families.

The Vavengers – This survivor-led organization stands with and for every woman affected by Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C) and other forms of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG). The Vavengers were founded in 2014 by a group of survivors and activists who wanted to raise awareness and end FGM/C together, aiming to educate, collaborate, aid and empower. Its work includes providing community outreach hubs for vulnerable females, leading educational workshops for businesses and organizations, and running national and international campaigns to ensure FGM/C and VAWG are on the political and social agenda.

