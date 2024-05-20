Rimini Street Announces the Immediate Availability of Comprehensive Support, Security and Consulting Services for VMware Products (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced the global launch of Rimini Support™, Rimini Protect™ and Rimini Consult™ for VMware products, in a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive third-party offering.

Rimini Street services for VMware will allow perpetually-licensed VMware customers to continue running their current systems for years into the future – with Rimini Street’s award-winning support services that includes guaranteed priority support response by an engineer 24/7/365 in 10 minutes or less. The standard pricing for Rimini Street Support for VMware products is similar to the current support fees each perpetual licensee is paying VMware.

“Many organizations are perpetually licensed to use VMware products and are now facing significant annual fee increases demanded by VMware. These organizations are now looking for an alternative, comprehensive annual support program that can enable them to continue implementing, changing and running their perpetually licensed VMware software infrastructure smoothly and reliably for years into the future,” said Seth Ravin, CEO and president of Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is now offering such a support program for VMware products as an extension of its award-winning, mission-critical global support services utilized successfully by thousands of clients in more than 100 countries over nearly two decades.”

Buy Time and Extend the Useful Life of VMware Perpetual Licenses

Unsettled by VMware’s sudden transition to a new subscription-based licensing model with the forced bundling of licenses for products that were not previously selected, licensed or used by some VMware customers, VMware perpetual licensees need time to analyze the software vendor’s proposed changes and determine if they are going to eventually accept their new licensing model and fees, attempt to negotiate new licensing terms and fees or evaluate, select and implement a new virtualization platform. In any of these cases, selecting Rimini Support for VMware buys an organization the time - up to years - to perform this analysis and make and implement these critical infrastructure decisions while receiving Rimini Street premium support for their current, paid-for and perpetually licensed VMware infrastructure that still has years of useful life.

“Our clients have made significant investments in their current VMware infrastructure, and many are seeking advice and counsel from Rimini Street on how to both continue leveraging their mature and proven VMware infrastructure platform and get the premium, mission-critical quality support and services they need at a price point they can afford,” said Craig Mackereth, executive vice president of global service delivery at Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is now offering a unique, innovative support solution for VMware, with immediate availability.”

“Rimini Street delivers exceptional support for our current enterprise software platform. We are excited that we now have the option to extend the lifespan of our existing VMware products for years and get exceptional support for our VMware infrastructure through Rimini Street,” said Kentaro Yamamoto, general manager, IT strategy department at JSR Corporation, a Japan-based, global chemical manufacturer for semiconductors.

A Trio of Powerful, Proven Solutions, Now Available for VMware

Rimini Support™ for VMware: Premium, global 24/7/365 support and advisory services with industry-leading SLAs, and includes:

Dedicated support services for configuration, performance, installation, upgrade, and customization

A named primary support engineer with an average of 15 years of experience

Guaranteed 10-minute response SLA for critical cases

Rimini Street’s patented AI technology, Case Assignment Advisor, that empowers its engineers to resolve cases much faster by recommending the optimal engineer based on 40+ vectors

Rimini Protect™ for VMware: Proactive, fast and cost-effective security protection against known and unknown threats and vulnerabilities, and includes:

Guidance on mitigating risk by strengthening the configuration of VMware ecosystem

Rimini Street’s self-developed Security Vulnerability Analysis Reports (SVARs), intelligence reports that include mitigation options and strategies

Zero-day reporting

Level 1 Security Assessments

Rimini Consult™ for VMware: Expert consulting services to help VMware customers identify their best path forward and help align technology strategy with business objectives. Services include:

Technical and application roadmapping and strategy

Technology assessments

License advisory

Interoperability and integration

Staff and skills augmentation

Cloud migrations

“Rimini Street continues to be at the forefront of innovation by listening to the changing market needs of organizations around the world and launching new solutions and market choices that make it possible for organizations to maximize the ROI and lifespan of their current, significant IT investments and buy time to make critical go-forward infrastructure decisions,” said R “Ray” Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research, Inc. “We’re excited to see the expansion of Rimini Street support services to include VMware products. Customers sorely need an alternative to the predatory tactics by VMware to move customers from on-premises to the cloud. Rimini Street is a proven provider of third-party enterprise software support services with extensive experience in delivering mission-critical services for nearly two decades.”

To learn more about Rimini Street’s VMware offering, click here. To get connected for an immediate consultation with one of Rimini Street’s VMware Enterprise Architects or other experts, simply email vmware@riministreet.com.