Rimini Street Announces Upcoming 2025 Investor Events Schedule

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, managed services and Agentic AI ERP innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced the following upcoming 2025 Investor Events Schedule.

Investor Conferences:

Michael L. Perica, chief financial officer and Dean Pohl, vice president, treasurer and investor relations, will be meeting with investors one-on-one and in small group meetings at the following Investor Conferences.

November 18, 2025: Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference, NYC

16th Annual Alpha Select Conference, NYC November 19, 2025: Roth Capital 14th Annual Technology, NYC

Rimini Street Investor Day 2025:

In addition, join CEO, Seth Ravin and his Senior Executive Team who will share their vision, strategy, sales and execution model, financial model and guidance. Clients from around the world will participate in a panel discussion and details about new growth drivers such as the Company's new Agentic AI ERP solutions, powered by ServiceNow, will be shared.

December 3, 2025: Rimini Street Investor Day 2025, NYC Register: Investor Day 2025 - webinar.net, or contact Rimini Street IR at IR@riministreet.com if you would like to attend in-person

To schedule a meeting, please contact your salesperson or Rimini Street IR at IR@riministreet.com. Visit the Rimini Street investor relations site for additional information regarding the Company and the upcoming events.