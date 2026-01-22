Rimini Street Delivers First 20 Rimini Agentic UX™ Solutions That Solve a Variety of ERP Process Challenges Faster, Better and Cheaper with Agentic AI ERP

Rimini Street Delivers First 20 Rimini Agentic UX™ Solutions That Solve a Variety of ERP Process Challenges Faster, Better and Cheaper with Agentic AI ER

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), the Software Support and Agentic AI ERP Company™, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced the immediate availability of its first 20 innovative Rimini Agentic UX™ Solutions, Powered by ServiceNow.

Solving Real Business Challenges Now with Agentic AI ERP

Rimini Agentic UX Solutions are already in production and helping organizations achieve better business outcomes with savings, speed and agility – redefining how organizations support, optimize and innovate ERP Processes.

Each Rimini Agentic UX Solution is purpose-built by ERP Process experts to solve a specific business challenge and deliver a time-to-value measured in days and weeks – not the months or years often required for traditional ERP Software upgrade, migration or replatforming.

The 20 Rimini Agentic UX Solutions empower clients to rapidly automate and optimize mission-critical ERP Processes, including sales and go-to-market, procurement and supplier, material and master data, logistics and fulfillment, order and shipment exceptions, maintenance operations, finance and expense management and quality and compliance.

Rimini Agentic UX Solutions are easily deployable across ERP environments and integrate and orchestrate without disruption, ensuring enterprises can modernize business processes while maintaining full control over their roadmaps and budgets.

Client outcomes for Rimini Agentic UX Solutions include:

Approval turnarounds reduced by 50–60%

Order cycle times reduced by 70–80%

Interdepartmental coordination times reduced by 60–70%

Audit readiness increased to 100%

Data accuracy and completeness improved to >95%

The Melitta Group, a family-owned, global leader in coffee, tea, brewing equipment and related products for consumers and businesses worldwide, saw the potential to simplify its SKU master data management with the Rimini Agentic UX Solution for Material SKU Creation. The Solution was designed to be deployed over the top of Melitta Group’s existing SAP system to enable the AI-assisted creation, classification and validation of materials and SKU master data. The solution uses structured digital forms, embedded validations and role-specific workflows to simplify the entire process.

"Rimini Agentic UX™ gave us a working view of automating SKU creation and showed clear potential to streamline a historically manual process," said Daniel Buono, head of IT at Melitta. "The end-to-end results delivered tangible value and are shaping our roadmap as we assess next steps.”

A Vision and Need for Faster, Better and Cheaper ERP Process Execution

Today, ERP Software licensees are under mounting pressure by their vendors, such as SAP, to upgrade, migrate or replatform in what can be expensive, risky, time-consuming and low-value projects that do not actually resolve their business challenges or meet their strategic objectives.

As well, organizations are increasingly expected to lower their total cost to serve and modernize systems to deliver speed, agility and intelligence – capabilities that monolithic ERP Software are not designed to provide.

In its visionary white paper, The Rise of Agentic AI ERP, Rimini Street outlines why ERP Software no longer meets modern demands and introduces Agentic AI ERP as the catalyst redefining what’s possible.

ERP Software is Dead. Welcome Agentic AI ERP.

While existing ERP Software and releases can continue providing great value and be supported by Rimini Street at a significant savings for many years to come, Rimini Street believes ERP Software is peaking in capability, and there is little value to any further investments in upgrades, migrations or replatforming. Instead, Rimini Street believes new ERP capabilities will be deployed in Agentic AI ERP while providing more agility and speed to market. With Rimini Agentic UX Solutions, Rimini Street can deliver — today — Agentic AI ERP quickly and easily over the top of existing ERP Software and releases.

Agentic AI ERP as a Strategic Advantage

Agentic AI ERP is not a future concept, but a strategic advantage that is available now with Rimini Agentic UX Solutions, delivering ROI and value in days and weeks, instead of months or years. Rimini Agentic UX Solutions are not simply modernizing workflows and creating operational visibility across the enterprise, they are intelligent engines that are reshaping cost structures, collapsing process cycle times, creating strategic capabilities and empowering organizations to focus on the work that moves business and government operations forward.

Rimini Agentic UX is the Intelligent Platform for ERP Processes

Rimini Agentic UX Solutions are built on the breakthrough Rimini Agentic UX platform that combines AI-driven orchestration, automation and UX design principles to deliver a unified, composable interface for enterprise workflows. Clients benefit from persona-based, AI-enhanced productivity and enterprise visibility to experience new levels of efficiency and operating speed. Sitting on top of existing ERP Software, Rimini Agentic UX delivers intelligent Agentic AI automation that reduces labor, streamlines workflows and transforms ERP Process execution across an entire enterprise at scale.

“Traditional ERP Software lacks the agility, flexibility and speed organizations require to respond to today’s ever-changing, volatile global environment,” said Vijay Kumar, EVP and chief innovation officer at Rimini Street. “Rimini Agentic UX™ makes ERP Process execution faster, better, cheaper, accelerates automation and frees an organization to lower its cost to operate and invest more in innovation. Rimini Agentic UX is a proven catalyst for competitive advantage and growth.”

A Smarter Path to ERP Process Transformationwithout Disruption™

Thousands of organizations have chosen the Rimini Smart Path™, a proven, three-step methodology to support, optimize and innovate across the enterprise software portfolio. With the Rimini Smart Path, organizations can fund Rimini Agentic UX Solutions, within existing budgets and without costly vendor-mandated ERP Software upgrades or migrations, to deliver accelerated productivity, greater efficiencies and stronger business outcomes.

“Agentic AI is the next system of engagement and execution for the enterprise — moving organizations from augmentation to automation, to coordinated agents and ultimately autonomous advisors,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder and principal analyst, Constellation Research. “Agentic AI ERP is exponential efficiency — 10x, 100x, 1000x and beyond — applied to your core business. Intelligent agents orchestrate your processes, your data and your outcomes across platforms. It turns ERP from a system of record into a system of action that creates speed, efficiency and new revenue.”

Learn more about Rimini Agentic UX™ and watch a demo today.