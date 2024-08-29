Rimini Street Honored as Best Workplaces™ for Millennials 2024 India and a Great Place to Work® Australia (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and an AWS partner, proudly announces that Rimini Street India has been awarded as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, and Rimini Street Australia has been honored as a Great Place to Work® 2024.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Best Workplaces™ awards are granted upon review of the detailed Culture Brief™ benchmarked against industry and regional peers.



“Rimini Street continues to gain recognition for its culture of extraordinary across the globe, cementing us as an employer of choice where employees can bring their whole selves to work each day,” said Brian Almas, senior vice president of human resources at Rimini Street. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work side-by-side with such incredible talent, each who exemplify a heart of service and meet the highest standard of excellence.”

Rimini Street India Promotes an Exciting Culture of Inclusion and Talent Development

Recently, Rimini Street India placed top 20 in nation as India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024, as well as Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023 category and Great Place to Work Certification for the region. To add to the growing list of awards, Rimini Street India is now recognized as top 50 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces™ for Millennials 2024.

According to Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, this generation represents those born between 1981 and 1997 who now form the largest cohort of the workforce at 67%. They prioritize special and unique benefits, career growth opportunities and fair pay. The finalists of this award are standouts on their people practices by proactively acting on the feedback of its employees to create a High Trust Culture.

“Rimini Street India takes great pride in creating a nurturing, supportive environment where employees are appreciated for their unique talents and contributions, and where their professional growth is encouraged,” said Megh Risaldar, vice president and head of human resources for Rimini Street India. “We are humbled and grateful for this direct recognition by our millennial workforce, and are doubly energized to continue supporting, engaging, nurturing and celebrating our incredibly talented people.”

“Congratulations to Rimini Street! Your commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the dynamic generation sets a benchmark for others to follow,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place to Work India. “We celebrate your success in fostering environments where millennials can truly excel.”

Rimini Street Australia Employees Say “They Want to Work Here for a Long Time”

In the independent survey conducted by a third-party as part of the Great Place to Work® certification, Rimini Street’s Australia-based colleagues said:

When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

This is a physically safe place to work

People here are treated fairly regardless of their age or their sexual orientation

I want to work here a long time

"Great Place to Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Rimini Street stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“Rimini Street colleagues are driven by purpose, to ‘deliver extraordinary technology solutions, powered by extraordinary people. Fueled by such an important mission, we work closely together to support one another and the clients we serve across the globe,’” said Andrew Manners, global vice president and general manager of Rimini Street ANZ. “Thank you, Great Place to Work®, for spotlighting our culture of extraordinary, and most importantly, thank you to our extraordinary people. You make Rimini Street shine.”

