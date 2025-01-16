Rimini Street Honored by Clients and Industry with Buyer’s Choice, Service and Leadership Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP, and VMware software, today announced it has been honored by clients and the industry with multiple buyer’s choice, service and leadership awards, recognizing its commitment to delivering top-quality service and deep value for its clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116827712/en/

Winner of Trust Radius 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award

Based solely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews, the Trust Radius Buyer's Choice Awards honor organizations chosen as best in three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship. Reviewers are asked if the company and its support teams live up to expectations, and whether they would buy from the company again.

“Rimini Street is dedicated to serving as a trusted partner to our clients, many of whom have a long history of business success with us,” said Nancy Lyskawa, Rimini Street’s executive vice president and chief client officer. “This Trust Radius Buyer’s Choice Award reflects our unwavering promise to help our clients achieve their unique business objectives with great passion and care.”

Winner of Silver Globee Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and Gold Globee Award for Customer Service Executive of the Year

The Globee Awards are a global platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. Through a peer-to-peer evaluation process by industry experts, business owners, and professionals, the Globee Awards honor organizations and individuals who have achieved remarkable success and demonstrated innovation, making a positive impact in their respective fields.

Craig Mackereth, Rimini Street’s executive vice president of global service delivery and recipient of the Gold Globee Award for Customer Service Executive of the Year, was selected by the award committee for “increasing client satisfaction ratings and improving response rates,” and the organization was selected for the Silver Globee Award for Customer Service Department of the Year for its “under two-minute response driven by expertise, processes and proprietary tools.”

“Rimini Street’s patented AI tools and processes help us to deliver a differentiated quality and level of service to all of our global clients, matching the case with the most complementary engineer based on multiple vectors such as language, experience with similar issues, and time zone. This makes it possible for us to address and resolve issues 23% faster,” said Mackereth. “Business uptime and health is critical to our clients’ organization and team, and we take our sub-two-minute response averages, service speed, scale, and scope very seriously. These awards serve to further motivate us in our mission to ‘deliver extraordinary.’”

Winner of Gold Merit Award in the Consulting Category for Technology

The Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market, judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media, and consultants. The awards aim to highlight the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.

Facing significant challenges stemming from Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, many Rimini Street clients requested help navigating the changes, including the threat of losing perpetual licenses and steep price hikes. With the strong demand for services, Rimini Street launched support, consulting, and security services for VMware in May of 2024, gaining strong momentum in the market and providing peace of mind to many affected organizations across the globe.

“We are impressed with both the quality of the support and the depth of services we receive from Rimini Street. We highly recommend business leaders seek them out for their VMware needs,” remarked Jean-Pierre Roullin, head of EMEA technology, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

“Rimini Street has not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but also set new standards of excellence,” said Marie Zander, executive director of Merit Awards. “The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients.”

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted, and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services, and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle, VMware, and other applications to support competitive advantage, profitability, and growth.