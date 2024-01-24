Rimini Street Japan Celebrates 10 Years of Extraordinary Client Service and Regional Success (Photo: Rimini Street)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products, and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner is celebrating ten successful years since the launch of its Japan operations. The milestone was marked by the opening of a new and expanded office in Tokyo, built to accommodate its growing number of employees and serve as a hub for strategic meetings with executives and nearly 400 clients.

“From our first and still highly enthused client to now hundreds across Japan from nearly every industry, including respected brand names whose history goes back to a century in the region, we are deeply grateful for the trust placed in Rimini Street. As we were from day one to now, 10 years in the making, our dedication to delivering extraordinary remains as strong as ever,” shared Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “Our vision to become the most respected, most trusted IT partner, and our enduring success in Japan, reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and our people.”

Rimini Street Builds a Community of Executives Invested in the Future of Japan

Over the past decade and since 2015, under the leadership of GVP and regional general manager of Japan, Yorio Wakisaka, Rimini Street has established itself as a thought leader and trusted partner of IT and finance executives. Exemplified by the recent Street Smart program hosted in Tokyo, which attracted 200 influential CxOs and IT leaders into a single gathering, the region continues to serve as an invaluable platform for forward-thinkers and meaningful peer-to-peer connections.

“Our first client gathering was intimate, fitting into a small restaurant for close conversations and idea sharing. Now, our Street Smart events are considered must-attend annual marquee events for our clients and invited guests in both Tokyo and Osaka. We are delighted and energized by how the business community has embraced Street Smart as their own, shedding titles and competitive boundaries to further their knowledge, solve complex IT challenges, and vitalize the future of Japan together through the power of technology,” shared Wakisaka.

Attracting Top Talent Through the Power of Extraordinary Culture

The core values of Rimini Street, known as the 4C’s – Company, Clients, Colleagues, and Community – are deeply embedded throughout the company globally, with each geography embracing the values in ways that most impact its region. Rimini Street Japan’s dynamic and supportive work environment has been recognized through numerous accolades for its workplace culture, garnering the prestigious Great Place to Work certifications for its second consecutive year since first participating in the program in 2022.

A key aspect of Rimini Street’s exceptional work environment is attributed to its four-day flexible work-week perk, providing employees additional time to focus on well-being and work-life balance. Since introducing the program in July of 2022, Rimini Street Japan employees have continued to provide extraordinary client service around the clock, contributing to the company’s stellar 4.9 out of 5.0 client satisfaction rating on cases closed, and responding an average of less than 2 minutes for priority cases by a dedicated, named engineer, in the local language.

“It’s simple math. Happy Employees + Shared Purpose = Happy Clients. This is our formula that helps us attract and retain top talent, deliver extraordinary, and continue to grow our client base year after year,” said Tomonori Oku, vice president of Japan Service Delivery. “Leading our brilliant engineers and collecting incredible stories of how we are adding tremendous value to our clients daily is truly humbling.”

Sharing RMNI LOVE, One Donation, One Volunteer Event at a Time

Rimini Street Foundation, the company’s self-funded philanthropic program, was launched in 2015 to give back to communities in need. It is driven by the Global Steering Committee which represents the diverse workforce of Rimini Street. Since its inception, Rimini Street Japan colleagues have come together to activate memorable team volunteer activities and provide financial and in-kind donations through the Employee Directed Grant Program.

“Our colleagues are invited to nominate their favorite charities through the Employee Directed Grant Program, allowing us to represent our community needs in a unique way. This has led to significant funds being shared with non-profit charities in the region, including organizations that help families gain access to nutritious meals, provide jobs for individuals with visual limitations, and much more. Each donation, each event, is a memory close to my heart,” said Reiko Osugi, former committee member of the Rimini Street Foundation and sales administrator at Rimini Street.

In 2023, Rimini Street Japan was selected to host the company’s annual RMNI LOVE Grant Program, dedicating $50,000 to charities in the region that help further its mission “to leave the world better than the way we found it.”

“Reflecting on 10 years of accomplishments in the region, I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved as a team. Our story is just beginning, as is our growth, and we can’t wait to share many more milestones with our Japan community, starting with an invitation to tour our new office on the top floor of the Gate City Ohsaki building!” said Ravin.