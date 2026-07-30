Rimini Street Launches Rimini Govern™ for AI to Deliver Comprehensive AI Agent Governance, Security & Interoperability as a Service

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), the Software Support and Agentic AI ERP Company™ and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced the immediate availability of Rimini Govern™ for AI, the newest offering in the company’s Rimini Govern portfolio of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions.
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The new managed service is delivered 24/7/365 through Rimini Street’s Global Command Centers by expert AI engineers to help organizations:
- Accelerate AI agent deployment
- Reduce AI agent operational risk
- Increase visibility into AI agent activity
- Provide AI agent activity audit capability
- Control AI agent operating costs
- Measure business value from AI agent investments
- Scale AI agent adoption confidently
Rimini Govern for AI provides a centralized operational control plane for AI agents, assisting organizations with overall management by:
- Monitoring agent activity, workflows, security events, compliance status, performance metrics and cost data across the enterprise
- Ensuring agents only perform authorized activities and successfully complete approved workflows
- Enforcing security, governance and compliance guardrails
- Measuring Agentic AI ROI and business value
- Enabling rapid intervention by Rimini Street’s expert AI engineers when necessary
The service also includes root-cause analysis and remediation support to resolve AI agent issues quickly, minimize operational disruption, and maintain stability across AI-enabled workflows and business processes.
“With Rimini Govern for AI, organizations can now confidently and securely deploy AI agents and scale AI agent operations with the oversight, control, visibility and measurement needed to accelerate adoption, measure ROI and achieve business outcomes that include reduced total operating costs, improved profitability and enhanced competitive advantage,” said Seth Ravin, CEO, Rimini Street. “With more than twenty years of proven experience delivering global, ultra-responsive, mission-critical IT support to thousands of organizations around the world — including public sector, critical infrastructure and military clients with security-clearance requirements — Rimini Street is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-leading capabilities in global AI agent governance, security, compliance and interoperability.”
“As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption, they need trusted visibility, governance and control to deploy AI responsibly and securely,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO, Constellation Research. “Customers want AI solutions to provide a centralized foundation for enterprises to secure, run, govern and measure AI effectiveness at scale. When you combine this with proven enterprise software support and deep process knowledge, global managed service capabilities 24/7/365 from Global Command Centers and expansive AI expertise, organizations can now operationalize AI with speed, cost-effectiveness and confidence. This is a no-brainer.”
A Growing AI Agent Control Gap
As organizations accelerate Agentic AI adoption, many lack reliable visibility into AI agent and workflow operational execution, security management and integrations. Many are also struggling with “shadow AI,” including fragmented monitoring tools, inconsistent governance frameworks across business units and the inability to measure AI agent performance, cost and ROI at enterprise scale.
The result is a growing “control gap” between AI agent opportunities and required operational management across various enterprise software, platforms and systems. In fact, “Gartner® predicts that by 2027, 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents due to governance gaps identified only after production incidents occur.”1
An Operating and Management Model for Enterprise AI
Rimini Govern for AI closes the enterprise AI control gap with a new managed operating solution for Agentic AI. The service brings together AI governance capabilities, deep enterprise application expertise, and global managed services that enable organizations to control, secure and scale AI agent activity with confidence.
The Rimini Govern for AI subscription service is a quick, easy, three-phase deployment and can be fully operational in just weeks:
End-to-End Agentic AI Solutions
Rimini Govern for AI is part of the growing Rimini Govern™ suite of governance, risk and compliance services from Rimini Street, supporting mission-critical enterprise software and system operations for thousands of organizations around the world — including Global 100, Fortune 500, public sector and military clients.
Built on a proven, unified delivery model developed over more than 20 years of supporting mission-critical enterprise software from SAP, Oracle, VMware, Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow and many other software vendors, the service is especially suited for organizations — including those in highly regulated or security-cleared operations — that want to securely deploy AI agents into production leveraging various AI tools, platforms or vendors and are seeking to measure ROI from AI investments.
Together, Rimini Agentworks™, Rimini Agentic UX™ and Rimini Govern™ for AI provide organizations with an end-to-end set of services to design, deploy, govern and optimize AI agent operations across mission-critical enterprise environments.
Rimini Agentworks is a comprehensive AI agent lifecycle service that enables organizations to move from AI concepts to trusted production deployment. The service helps clients define agent strategies, design and build AI agents and workflows, validate interoperability, perform functional and security testing, and certify operational readiness.
As part of this process, Rimini Agentworks helps ensure — before any approved deployment — that AI agents operate within approved business, accuracy, security and compliance guardrails and meet stringent requirements for governance, monitoring and production operation. Rimini Agentworks tests and certifies both AI agents developed by Rimini Street and those from other third parties.
Rimini Agentic UX is an intelligent, AI-driven user engagement layer deployed over the top of existing ERP systems and releases, enabling a modern user, role and persona-based experience and automating workflows that leverage AI agents. With Rimini Agentic UX Solutions, organizations can connect data, unearth insights and make decisions based on recommended actions that optimize ERP Processes and drive immediate productivity enhancements across the organization for greater competitive advantage.
For more information about the Rimini Street portfolio of governance, risk and compliance solutions that include Rimini Govern for AI, or to schedule a complimentary AI strategic assessment or roadmapping workshop, please visit the Rimini Govern for AI web page.
1Source: Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Applying Uniform Governance Across AI Agents Will Lead to Enterprise AI Agent Failure, May 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a proven, trusted global provider of end-to-end, mission-critical enterprise software support, managed services and innovative Agentic AI ERP solutions, and is the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company has signed thousands of IT service contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who have leveraged the Rimini Smart Path™ methodology to achieve better operational outcomes, billions of U.S. dollars in savings and fund AI and other innovation.
To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
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These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to attract new clients or retain and/or sell additional products or services to existing clients; our ability to achieve and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth; cost of revenue, including changes in costs associated with our efforts to grow and the results of any efforts to manage costs to align with current revenue expectations and the expansion of our offerings; the effects of increased intense competition in our industry and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to successfully educate the market regarding the advantages of our support and managed services for ERP software and to sell the products and services comprising our “Rimini Smart Path™” solutions portfolio, including but not limited to our Agentic AI ERP solutions; our intentions with respect to our pricing model and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; the evolution of the ERP software management and support landscape facing our clients and prospects; 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our ability to generate significant capital through our operations or to raise additional capital necessary to fund and expand our operations and invest in new services and products; our business plan and our ability to effectively secure and manage our growth and associated investments; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes in laws or regulations, including tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; tariff costs; our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; any negative impact of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters on our reputation or business and the exposure of our business to additional costs or risks from our reporting on such matters; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the volatility of our stock price; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; our ability to maintain our good standing with the United States and international governments and capture new contracts with public sector entities; the occurrence of catastrophic events that may disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients; future acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary companies, products, subscriptions or technologies; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 30, 2026, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
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Contacts
Janet Ravin VP, Corporate Marketing Rimini Street, Inc. +1 702 285-3532 pr@riministreet.com