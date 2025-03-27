Rimini Street Launches Rimini Manage™ for Workday

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced that it is now a Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner and has launched its Rimini Manage™ for Workday services with immediate availability.
Seamless Workday Operations, Enhanced Business Outcomes
Rimini Manage for Workday facilitates smooth day-to-day operation of Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning, helping organizations operate their businesses more efficiently, better manage operating costs, improve profitability, enable growth and gain greater competitive advantage.
With Rimini Manage for Workday, a client’s IT group can dedicate more focus to implementing new functionality to further leverage the value of their Workday investment, strategically shifting their team’s attention, time and budget towards critical innovation initiatives such as enterprise AI, workflow and automation to maximize the potential and output of their in-house talent.
Rimini Manage for Workday: Expert Application Management
Rimini Street now brings to Workday customers, the full power of its proven, multi-lingual, 24/7/365, global service delivery model with engineers in more than 20 countries, allowing clients to scale expert staffing up and down as their business needs change.
“Recruiting, hiring, and retaining knowledgeable Workday support staff is a challenge, yet having expertise available on an ongoing and timely basis is critical to supporting business agility and efficiency in organizations that rely on Workday,” said Rebecca Wettemann, principal analyst at Valoir. “A partner offering such as Rimini Street makes perfect sense, reducing the support burden for existing teams and providing organizations with outside expertise to help them maximize the value from their Workday investment.”
“Rimini Street’s addition as a Workday AMS Partner will provide our community with valuable new capabilities for optimizing their Workday environments,” said Rogerio Almeida, group vice president, Global Partner Sales, Workday. “Their established expertise in delivering excellent service and helping clients maximize their IT investments will empower Workday customers choosing to work with them to achieve greater efficiency and derive more value from their deployments.”
“As a global company that also leverages Workday solutions, Rimini Street is pleased to offer other organizations our ultra-responsive, proven support and services, providing an alternative to the complexities of directly managing Workday-knowledgeable staff, delivering significant cost efficiencies and greater operational leverage from their Workday investment,” said Seth Ravin, CEO of Rimini Street. “Today we serve more than 300 clients who also leverage Workday, and have helped Workday customers with a variety of needs. With the launch of Rimini Manage for Workday, clients can achieve better business results with their Workday investments.”
In addition to its services for Workday, Rimini Street also offers a full set of services to support, optimize and transform organizations within existing budgets, using its unique and proven Rimini Smart Path™ methodology.
Learn more about Rimini Street’s services here and connect with us to schedule a Rimini Smart Path workshop led by Rimini Street’s expert Regional CTOs in your time zone.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.
To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Contacts
Janet Ravin
VP, Global Communications Rimini Street, Inc.
+1 702 285-3532 pr@riministreet.com