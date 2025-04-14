Rimini Street to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced it will report earnings after market close on May 1, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the first quarter 2025 results and the 2025 outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by dialing 1-800-836-8184.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.