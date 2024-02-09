Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024 (Graphic: Rimini Street)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced it will report earnings after market close on February 28, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results and offer commentary on 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024 (Graphic: Rimini Street)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by dialing 1-800-836-8184.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.