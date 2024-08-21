Ringing the changes in DRC

François-Xavier Kabemba, General Manager of FAST Congo in Kinshasa.

In a large and densely populated developing country like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), quality connections and communication are vital for the country’s growth and for its inclusion in the new digital age. One man is helping to champion new links, new routes and new ways of working. Meet François-Xavier Kabemba, General Manager of FAST Congo in Kinshasa.

Knowing that cost-effective, reliable and quality internet connections are the key to unlock the DRC’s vast potential within Africa and internationally, Kabemba has an unswerving determination to make this happen. As GM of FAST Congo, which is part of the pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group, he is actively working to add more fibre routes across the country. As he says: “We are closely aligned with the government’s aims to accelerate digital transformation and we work closely with government to help realise this goal. We follow the rules, we abide by the legislation in everything we do and this painstaking method is both recognised and appreciated.”

In just over two years, the Paratus Group joint venture (JV) with DRC company, Global Broadband Solutions (GBS), FAST Congo has now signed up most of the key wholesalers so that millions of people may now be connected to fibre and to international subsea cable systems. The JV was established when Paratus and GBS won the government tender from SOCOF (Societe Congolaise de Fibre Optique), the government entity established to develop telecommunications infrastructure and equipment in the DRC, to activate a 620km fibre-optic network link that had been funded by the World Bank between Muanda and Kinshasa.

“The opportunities for developing business in the DRC’s fastest growing cities are an imperative for government,” he says, “and we are working hard to help deliver what’s needed. Together with World Bank and SOCOF, we are helping to answer the government’s call for digital transformation in the DRC. FAST Congo is busy opening offices in both Lubumbashi and Goma, extending our operation towards the Tanzanian border and in building infrastructure where it is needed.”

In a career that has spanned 19 years of professional experience in business and especially in telecoms, Kabemba has a handle on all aspects of management, from marketing to the actual design and implementation of network services. He’s well-heeled in public procurement procedures and in bridging commercial and governmental gaps, understanding that sales, service and precise execution of any project are all vital components to any project’s ultimate success and roll-out.

His management style is heavily focused on empowering his staff, which has grown from seven people in 2022 to 27 currently and set to double within the next three years. “If you instil pride and confidence in your people, they start to shine brighter in their work; this then expands to every area of their lives.”

Kabemba extends his teaching outside of his leadership role at FAST Congo too. He mentors around 20 young people every year to prepare them for international internships.

“I think it’s enormously important, if not an absolute duty, to impart one’s knowledge to those who need it and who can directly benefit from it. It’s very rewarding for me too, as I get to see how young people emerge from relative obscurity into a certain knowing that they can be effective in their work and in their lives generally.”

Driven by his overriding mission, Kabemba is leading the charge at FAST Congo, which mirrors the Paratus Group’s rapid expansion in its delivery of Africa’s quality network. Kabemba also echoes the group’s goal to help promote digital transformation in Africa through the delivery of exceptional service and infrastructure. “We are proud of every new connection we make because we know that we are making a difference in people’s lives. Through our deals with all the major wholesalers in the DRC and armed with the government’s commitment to bring about this digital upliftment, it’s an exciting business to be in right now.”

Kabemba has boundless energy, as witnessed by his mentoring work with a variety of NGOs in sport and youth development generally – and all this is on top of raising seven children. “My wife does help with that too, of course,” he says, smiling. “But I try to give my children as much time and attention as I possibly can.” With little time to take a break, given his work, family and mentoring commitments, Kabemba enjoys participating in sports and looks forward to some promised safari escapades in other parts of Africa. “I’m hoping my colleagues can help me with some skills that I would like to polish,” he says, “because I don’t believe anyone is ever too old or too experienced to learn and enjoy new things in life.”