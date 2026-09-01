Rise of the entertainment phone: How the REDMI 17 is changing the way SA stays connected

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring its latest smartphone to South Africa, with the REDMI 17 set to officially launch on 7 September 2026.
Built for consumers who want technology that keeps up with their lifestyle, REDMI 17 combines a massive 7 500mAh battery, expansive 6.9-inch display and 50MP AI dual camera system, creating a smartphone experience designed for work, entertainment, content creation and staying connected on the go.
Keep the fun going and share the power
REDMI 17 is built around a simple idea: when the fun is happening, keep it going.
Its massive 7 500mAh battery is designed to support long days of streaming, gaming, scrolling, content creation and staying connected. And when your friends’ devices start running low, REDMI 17 has another trick up its sleeve.
With 22.5W wired reverse charging, users can turn their REDMI 17 into a power source for compatible devices, whether it’s helping a friend get enough battery to capture the next moment, keeping your earbuds powered for the journey home or giving another device a much-needed boost.
Because the fun is better when everyone stays powered.
Bigger screen for everyday entertainment
The 6.9-inch display gives users more room for everything from streaming their favourite shows and scrolling social media to gaming, browsing and catching up on content.
With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, REDMI 17 delivers smoother scrolling and more responsive interactions, while its display technology is designed with everyday viewing comfort in mind.
For added durability, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while IP64 dust and water resistance adds an extra layer of protection for everyday adventures.
Capture more of life
For the lifestyle creator, traveller or everyday smartphone photographer, REDMI 17 features a 50MP AI dual camera system designed to capture clear, detailed images across everyday moments.
The device also features an 8MP front camera, making it easy to capture selfies, video calls and social content wherever the day takes you. And when it's time to switch from creating to consuming, dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume boost bring added impact to music, videos, calls and gaming.
A new REDMI is almost here
The REDMI 17 brings together battery power, entertainment, photography and everyday durability in a smartphone designed around modern lifestyles.
The REDMI 17 officially launches in South Africa on 7 September 2026 and will be available in black and green.
More details, including local pricing, availability and launch offers, will be revealed closer to launch.
The countdown to REDMI 17 has begun.
Xiaomi Corporation
Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones, smart hardware, and smart electric vehicles connected by an IoT platform at its core.
Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The Company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.
Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In December 2025, the MAU reached 754.1 million (including smartphones and tablets) globally. The Company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform. As of December 31, 2025, the number of IoT devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops, and tablets) reached 1,079.2 million. In October 2023, Xiaomi upgraded its strategy to "Human × Car × Home" smart ecosystem, seamlessly merging personal devices, smart home products, and cars.The Company has rapidly emerged as a leading innovator in the smart electric vehicle industry, reaching profitability within six quarters of commencing deliveries and delivering over 600,000 units by February 2026. Xiaomi always centers on humanity and is committed to providing comprehensive, better connected experiences. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In July 2025, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the seventh year in a row, ranking 297th.
Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.
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Contact:
Xiaomi South Africa
Nonto Zulu
Marketing Executive
(+27) 78 254 2674