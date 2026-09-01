Rise of the entertainment phone: How the REDMI 17 is changing the way SA stays connected

REDMI 17. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring its latest smartphone to South Africa, with the REDMI 17 set to officially launch on 7 September 2026.

Built for consumers who want technology that keeps up with their lifestyle, REDMI 17 combines a massive 7 500mAh battery, expansive 6.9-inch display and 50MP AI dual camera system, creating a smartphone experience designed for work, entertainment, content creation and staying connected on the go.

Keep the fun going and share the power

REDMI 17 is built around a simple idea: when the fun is happening, keep it going.

Its massive 7 500mAh battery is designed to support long days of streaming, gaming, scrolling, content creation and staying connected. And when your friends’ devices start running low, REDMI 17 has another trick up its sleeve.

With 22.5W wired reverse charging, users can turn their REDMI 17 into a power source for compatible devices, whether it’s helping a friend get enough battery to capture the next moment, keeping your earbuds powered for the journey home or giving another device a much-needed boost.

Because the fun is better when everyone stays powered.

Bigger screen for everyday entertainment

The 6.9-inch display gives users more room for everything from streaming their favourite shows and scrolling social media to gaming, browsing and catching up on content.

With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, REDMI 17 delivers smoother scrolling and more responsive interactions, while its display technology is designed with everyday viewing comfort in mind.

REDMI 17. (Image: Xiaomi)

For added durability, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while IP64 dust and water resistance adds an extra layer of protection for everyday adventures.

Capture more of life

For the lifestyle creator, traveller or everyday smartphone photographer, REDMI 17 features a 50MP AI dual camera system designed to capture clear, detailed images across everyday moments.

The device also features an 8MP front camera, making it easy to capture selfies, video calls and social content wherever the day takes you. And when it's time to switch from creating to consuming, dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume boost bring added impact to music, videos, calls and gaming.

A new REDMI is almost here

The REDMI 17 brings together battery power, entertainment, photography and everyday durability in a smartphone designed around modern lifestyles.

The REDMI 17 officially launches in South Africa on 7 September 2026 and will be available in black and green.

More details, including local pricing, availability and launch offers, will be revealed closer to launch.

The countdown to REDMI 17 has begun.