Rittal South Africa launches new flat-pack IT enclosure solution

Rittal South Africa, the supplier of IT infrastructure solutions and industrial enclosures, has announced the local launch of the FR IT Rack – a flat-pack IT enclosure solution.

“Rittal’s focus on innovation is evident in our consistent development of intelligent solutions for industry,” explains Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal South Africa. “We’re excited to present one of the company’s most exciting new products – the FR IT Rack – to the local market for the first time.”

Besides being easier to transport, the FR IT Rack is installed (and expanded) easily and quickly, even by a single person and without tools – but without compromising on durability and protection. “This is a robust solution, with a load capacity up to 1 500kg,” explains Osner. “It’s ideal for the installation of a wide range of hardware devices, including servers, network devices and batteries, in indoor environments.”

Versatile solution

Designed to offer exceptional flexibility, the FR IT Rack features a variable internal structure that allows for highly adjustable mounting. The front and rear doors enable comfortable, convenient and easy access, with a 130° hinge, as well as great ventilation (with a 75% vented rate). “The optional side panel has a safety lock cylinder, providing for improved rack safety,” adds Osner.

Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

In addition, the FR IT Rack is compatible with a range of Rittal accessories, allowing for customisation.

“Globally, there’s a growing demand for standardised, modular enclosure solutions that can be deployed quickly and efficiently, and can scale easily,” says Osner. “The FR IT Rack not only satisfies this demand but also delivers the exceptional quality and long service life that Rittal customers expect.”

