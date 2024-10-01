RSA and Swissbit Announce New Phishing-Resistant Authentication Solution for Security-First Industries

RSA, the security-first identity leader and Swissbit, a long-standing leading expert and manufacturer of storage, security, and embedded IoT solutions, announced a new, next-generation hardware authenticator series today designed to protect highly regulated industries.

The RSA iShield Key 2 series, powered by Swissbit, will provide financial services, energy, healthcare, and other highly regulated organizations with the highest-level of phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication needed to simplify credential management and drive toward Zero Architecture (ZTA). Optimized for the RSA cloud identity and access management (IAM) platform, RSA ID Plus, the RSA iShield Key 2 series offers premiere security and unparalleled flexibility. The RSA iShield Key 2 series is available for order now and will ship Q4 2024.

“The worst attacks demand the best defenses. That’s why security-first leaders have trusted RSA for decades to defend them from the most damaging cyberattacks. By working with a leader like Swissbit, we can expand our unified identity platform and deliver innovations like the RSA iShield Key 2 that provide a broader range of capabilities, all fortified by the security depth unique to RSA,” said Rohit Ghai, CEO, RSA.

“To secure their operations and stay operational, leaders in finance, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing need strong, phishing-resistant capabilities built to enable users and resist modern attacks. Together, Swissbit and RSA are bringing those innovations to the private sector organizations that need them most,” said Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG.

By offering the RSA iShield Key 2 series through ID Plus, RSA and Swissbit can bring organizations key benefits, including:

Secure, phishing-resistant authentication : the RSA DS100, RSA Authenticator App, and the RSA iShield Key 2 series supports FIDO2, smart card, and OTP for legacy applications, providing multi-protocol multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a variety of users and use cases.

: the RSA DS100, RSA Authenticator App, and the RSA iShield Key 2 series supports FIDO2, smart card, and OTP for legacy applications, providing multi-protocol multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a variety of users and use cases. FIPS 140-3 validated security : the RSA iShield Key 2 series provides the highest level of cryptographic protection and ensures that every organization’s infrastructure meets the most stringent cybersecurity requirements.

: the RSA iShield Key 2 series provides the highest level of cryptographic protection and ensures that every organization’s infrastructure meets the most stringent cybersecurity requirements. Accelerating Zero Trust maturity : RSA ID Plus allows organizations to meet key ZTA requirements, including implementing centralized credential management and visibility over all access points.

: RSA ID Plus allows organizations to meet key ZTA requirements, including implementing centralized credential management and visibility over all access points. Single sign-on (SSO) and self-service capabilities: users can easily register, update, and manage their credentials with RSA ID Plus, minimizing costs on IT teams and accelerating productivity.

Availability and support

The RSA iShield Key 2 series, powered by Swissbit, is available for order now and will ship at the end of 2024. Both companies will support their customers with comprehensive training and support services to ensure smooth integration and implementation.

