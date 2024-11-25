Rugged SA reveals big Black Friday discounts

Rugged SA is offering exclusive discounts for Black Friday. (Image: Supplied)

Rugged SA is slashing prices by up to 70% on some of its top tech for Black Friday, with exclusive discounts on pre-sale items, R99 deals and crazy prices on unboxed products.

Ahead of Black Friday, the Rugged SA store has been transformed into a bustling hub of excitement and irresistible deals on selected devices like power stations, rugged phones and smart tablets designed to withstand tough environments and extreme weather conditions.

Rugged SA is also offering exclusive discounts of up to 50% on pre-sale items and huge savings on exclusive bundle deals – leading to even greater savings for shoppers.

Five top deals

Five of the most exciting deals to look out for from Rugged SA this Black Friday are:

Over 50% off the Rizzen 5kVa Hybrid Inverter and 5.12kWh LiFePo4 Battery Combo, which offers everything you need to switch between stored and generated electricity with ease.

Power up your outdoor adventures this festive season with the Rizzen 100W Portable Solar Panel – now only R999 (was R5 399). Get this incredible price only on 29 November 2024.

Get an unbeatable price on the Ulefone Armor 24 rugged smartphone bundled with a holster, at a mystery price to be announced soon.

Save up to R2 900 on the Chuwi Hi10 Max Smart Tablet Bundle with a bag and detachable keyboard for only R7 999.

The Blackview BV8100 Rugged Smartphone Bundle will be available with an exclusive accessory for only R6 999 (was R8 499).

Enhanced shopping experience

As part of its Black Friday promotion, Rugged SA is changing its store hours, opening until later on 29 November, and also opening on 30 November so everyone has enough time to enjoy the incredible deals on offer. However, Rugged SA encourages customers to shop on its website for a faster checkout process.

All shoppers will benefit from the knowledgeable Rugged SA team’s on-hand guidance – ensuring they get exactly what they need.

To stay up to date on the special offers, follow Rugged SA on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ruggedsa/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RuggedSA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rugged_sa?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Visit the Rugged SA website to learn more about its Black Friday promotion.