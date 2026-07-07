SA appoints special envoy for AI and tech

Lady Mariéme Jamme, SA’s special envoy for technology and AI. (Image supplied)

Government has appointed technology leader and digital education advocate Lady Mariéme Jamme as the country’s special envoy for technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

This is according to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, which says the appointment was announced at the recent 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions2026 in Dalian, China.

In a statement, the department notes the appointment aligns with its mandate to advance the socio-economic empowerment, inclusion and rights of women, youth and persons with disabilities, while supporting the country’s vision of a digitally-inclusive society.

As a result, in her honorary, strategic and non-executive role, Jamme will serve as South Africa’s global representative and adviser on technology diplomacy, responsible AI governance and digital inclusion.

Her responsibilities will include engaging with governments, multilateral institutions, academia, investors and industry leaders, focusing on workforce readiness, innovation ecosystems and strategic partnerships.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, comments: “Her extensive experience in digital transformation, innovation and skills development, together with her deep commitment to empowering communities across Africa and beyond, will help us build strategic partnerships that advance our national priorities, create opportunities for all, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital age.”

Jamme is an internationally-recognised technology leader, AI strategist and advocate for inclusive digital transformation.

Over more than two decades, she has advised governments, multilateral organisations, investors and private sector leaders on technology policy, digital transformation and innovation across Africa and globally.

She is also founder and CEO of iamtheCODE, an African-led global movement operating in nearly 90 countries that equips women and girls with coding, AI, digital literacy and future-of-work skills, particularly in underserved and crisis-affected communities.

Commenting on her new role, Jamme says: “This appointment is an opportunity to strengthen Africa’s contribution to global AI governance and to ensure innovation expands opportunity, protects human dignity and creates lasting prosperity for women, young people and underserved communities.”

She expressed her appreciation to the South African government and minister Chikunga for the confidence placed in her.