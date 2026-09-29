SA is Africa's AI leader. That is only the beginning

Clark Fourie, Chief Information Technologies Officer, 4Sight Holdings.

Microsoft's Global AI Diffusion Report places South Africa ahead of a number of larger economies in AI adoption. But from where I sit, those figures tell an even bigger story. They suggest that widespread AI adoption is not some future possibility. It is already happening inside many South African organisations, and our greatest opportunity lies in extending that momentum to everyone else.

Every quarter, I find myself looking for one number before almost any other: how many people are actually using AI in their day-to-day work. Not how many companies are talking about AI. Not how many pilots have been launched. Not how many licences have been purchased. I want to know how many people are genuinely using these tools to think, create, solve problems and get work done.

The latest Microsoft Global AI Diffusion Report offers an encouraging answer for South Africa, and I believe it tells a much bigger story than most people realise. South Africa is not simply participating in the global AI shift. In many respects, we are leading it on the African continent. More importantly, we may already be proving that widespread AI adoption is achievable in our own conditions, with our own challenges and our own opportunities.

A world moving at different speeds

The report shows a world adopting AI at very different rates. Globally, almost one in five working-age people now use generative AI. Some countries are moving significantly faster than others. The United Arab Emirates leads the rankings, while a growing number of economies have already passed the 30% adoption mark. Yet what interested me most was not who sits at the top of the table. It was why some countries are accelerating faster than others.

One of the report's most compelling observations is that AI adoption appears to surge when the technology becomes genuinely useful in local contexts. Countries such as South Korea, Thailand and Japan saw remarkable growth as AI models became better at understanding and operating in local languages. That matters because it challenges a common assumption that AI adoption is driven primarily by wealth or infrastructure. Those things matter, of course. Reliable electricity, connectivity and digital skills will always be important. But usefulness matters too. When people see immediate value in a technology, adoption accelerates. That should be encouraging for countries like South Africa. Usefulness is something we can build.

Africa's AI leader

South Africa now sits at 23.1% AI adoption, according to the report, ahead of several much larger economies, including Japan, Brazil, India and China. We are also comfortably ahead of every other African country measured. That is an achievement worth recognising! Our position did not happen by accident. It reflects decades of investment in technology skills, strong telecommunications competition, early cloud adoption and a business community that has generally been willing to experiment with new technologies.

When I first saw the figures, I felt proud. But after the initial excitement wore off, I started comparing the national numbers with what I see inside my own organisation every day. That's when the data became even more interesting.

At 4Sight, AI is no longer something reserved for specialists or early adopters. Across the business, people are using AI to write, analyse information, solve problems, prepare presentations, conduct research and streamline routine work. In fact, the people who are not using AI have become the exception rather than the rule. 4Sight's internal adoption data shows that among employees with access to Microsoft Copilot, usage levels are exceptionally high. Over a 28-day period, almost everyone who had access actively used it. A small group of people remain outside that journey. They are not a concern. They are our next opportunity.

Their existence raises an important question: does South Africa's national adoption figure truly reflect a country at 23%, or does it reflect a country where some industries have already embraced AI while others have barely started? I cannot answer that definitively from a single report and a single company dashboard. But I strongly suspect the latter.

If organisations similar to 4Sight's are already seeing the majority of employees using AI regularly, then South Africa may already be proving that widespread adoption is possible. The challenge is not whether people can embrace these tools. Many already are. The challenge is extending that opportunity to everyone else.

AI adoption is often about convenience, not capability

One lesson from 4Sight's own experience surprised me. The strongest predictor of whether someone uses AI is not necessarily their technical skill or enthusiasm for innovation. It is whether AI is easy to access in the moment they need it. Within 4Sight, I consistently see much higher usage among employees who can access Copilot directly inside Word, Excel, Outlook and Teams compared to those who need to open a separate application.

The underlying technology is largely the same. The difference is convenience. People use AI when it feels like part of their job rather than an additional task. That insight has changed how I think about adoption. For years, conversations around AI have focused on governance, security, compliance and return on investment. Those conversations remain important. However, if we truly want widespread adoption, we should spend just as much time thinking about simplicity. The easier it is for someone to reach AI while they are doing their work, the more likely it is to become a habit. The gap between intention and usage is often measured in just a few extra clicks.

The future of work may be more optimistic than we think

Perhaps the most interesting part of the report concerns software development. AI has dramatically reduced the effort required to write software. Code production is increasing rapidly, and AI-generated contributions are becoming a significant part of that growth. On paper, that sounds worrying for software developers. Yet employment in software development continues to grow.

Why? Because when something becomes cheaper and easier to produce, organisations rarely stop at producing the same amount more efficiently. Instead, they start doing things that were previously too expensive, too time-consuming or simply not worth attempting. We have seen this pattern before. When cloud computing became accessible, businesses did not build fewer digital services. They built more. When smartphones became affordable, we did not simply replace older devices. Entire industries emerged around them.

AI may follow a similar path. The opportunity is not necessarily in competing with machines. It is increasingly in directing them, guiding them, validating their outputs and applying them to real-world business challenges. Those remain fundamentally human responsibilities. That perspective is particularly important for South Africa. For years, discussions about automation have focused on what jobs might disappear. Perhaps the more important question is what new work becomes possible when intelligence becomes dramatically more accessible. For a country with a young population, significant entrepreneurial potential and a growing base of digitally skilled workers, that possibility should excite us.

What I am doing about it

The conclusions I have drawn are practical rather than theoretical. 4Sight does not measure AI success by the number of licences deployed. The company measures it by how many people are actively using AI in their everyday work. 4Sight invests heavily in skills because technology alone does not create value. Confident, capable people do. And the company is increasingly preparing its own teams, and its customers, for a future where success depends less on competing with AI and more on knowing how to direct it effectively. That means helping people learn how to ask better questions, evaluate better answers and combine human judgment with machine capability. Those are skills that will matter in every industry.

The opportunity in front of us

South Africa has earned a meaningful head start in Africa's AI journey. I do not think we fully appreciate what that means. The real opportunity is no longer the people who are already using AI. It is the millions who have not yet started. Too often we talk about AI as though it is something happening somewhere else – in Silicon Valley, London, Singapore or Beijing. But when I look at the data, and when I look at what is happening inside organisations across our country, I see something different. I see evidence that the future of work is already arriving here. The question is whether we can bring more people along for the journey.

If we can extend access, develop the necessary skills and make these tools useful in the flow of everyday work, AI could become one of the most significant economic opportunities South Africa has seen in decades. That is why I believe South Africa's position in this report is not the destination. It is the starting line.

References

1. Microsoft AI Economy Institute (May 2026). Global AI Diffusion: Q1 2026 Trends and Insights. Based on Misra, A., Wang, J., McCullers, S., White, K. & Lavista Ferres, J. (2025), Measuring AI Diffusion: A Population-Normalized Metric for Tracking Global AI Usage, arXiv:2511.02781. Dataset: github.com/microsoft/ai-diffusion-report

2. 4Sight Holdings, Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption dashboard (Viva Insights), Adoption view, metrics for 1 March to 30 August 2026. Extracted 13 September 2026 from analysis.insights.cloud.microsoft/CopilotDashboard (internal; access restricted).

3. 4Sight Holdings Ltd (2026). Integrated Report 2026, for the year ended 28 February 2026 (approved 30 June 2026). Headcount figure and "human-led but AI-operated" (p. 6). 4sight.cloud/media/y0lk4g50/4sight-integrated-annual-report-2026.pdf