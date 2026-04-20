SA misses top 100 in broadband affordability

The Global Broadband Price League offers a snapshot of the fixed-line broadband market across the world. (Image source: 123RF)

South Africa ranks at number 119 out of 214 countries on the World Broadband Price League 2026.

This is according to Broadband Genie, which collected data on 2 631 broadband tariffs from 214 countries between 27 January and 10 February.

Countries were ranked on average (median) broadband cost. Countries were ordered from cheapest to most expensive.

The company calculated the average monthly cost of fixed-line broadband services around the world, and prices were sourced from official local internet service provider websites or trusted broadband comparison sites.

According to the report, the average broadband contract in South Africa costs $50.20 (R823).

Broadband Genie notes that war-torn Iran has the cheapest broadband cost at $2.61. It explains that as of February 2026, the Iranian rial has experienced significant depreciation against the US dollar.

“When we compare broadband prices in US dollars, this currency effect makes them look much cheaper. The Iranian government heavily subsidises internet infrastructure. This supports the National Information Network, a state-controlled intranet, which is mainly self-contained and operates separately from the global internet.”

Ukraine defies conflict

Ukraine has the second cheapest broadband, according to the World Broadband Price League, with an average cost of $5.35.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the country’s telecoms market remains resilient and highly-competitive, supported by a large number of providers and an extensive fibre-optic network.

Broadband Genie points out that low operating costs, coupled with intense competition – particularly in urban areas – enabled the development of efficient fibre broadband infrastructure, resulting in highly-affordable service offerings.

Ethiopia ($6.46) sits at number three on the league. Most users in the country access the internet via mobile data rather than fixed-line connections, and fixed broadband penetration remains low by global standards.

While prices may appear competitive in Ethiopia, Broadband Genie notes the limited availability of fixed-line infrastructure means access to broadband services is still not widespread.

Among the most expensive countries for broadband, Wallis and Futuna ranks first, with an average cost of $373.88. Prices in the remote South Pacific territory are the highest globally, largely due to its isolation, which significantly increases the cost of building and maintaining telecommunications infrastructure.

Eswatini also features among the priciest markets, ranking fifth with an average broadband cost of $193.31.

Broadband Genie says as a landlocked country in Southern Africa, Eswatini faces elevated infrastructure and maintenance costs, while limited competition and low broadband penetration further reduce pressure on providers to lower prices.

Broadband contracts in the region of Northern America have an average monthly cost of $98.40. Out of 214 countries, the US is ranked a poor 167th with an average broadband cost of $80.

This places the US below other large western economies. But the bar was set low: France (63rd), United Kingdom (70th), Germany (105th) and Canada (130th).

Looking at other economic powerhouses, China is ranked 16th, India is 8th and Japan is 76th.

Emerging markets trends

Emerging markets typically have cheaper broadband, Broadband Genie notes. Egypt has an average broadband cost of $7.91, placing it in the top 10 (6th). In other emerging markets, Vietnam is ranked 11th, Brazil 47th and Philippines 78th.

At a sub-regional level, the cheapest broadband is found in Eastern Europe. Out of the top 10 countries for the cheapest broadband, three are from Eastern Europe. Ukraine (2nd), Romania (7th) and Russia (10th).

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, comments: “Our Global Broadband Price League offers a snapshot of the fixed-line broadband market across the world of what people can sign up to today.

“The highest broadband costs are usually in remote countries. This includes places with tough terrain or island nations. These areas lack nearby states to help extend modern infrastructure. It’s important to note, many countries, especially in the Caribbean and Africa, mainly use mobile data to access the internet. Meaning, fixed-line broadband is not the main connectivity option for a large share of the population.”

By contrast, Tofts notes that many countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Southern Asia and South-Eastern Asia have low-cost broadband. This is often due to the widespread use of fibre, he explains.

“In Western economies such as the US, Canada and the UK, broadband prices are usually higher. This shows the overall cost of living is also higher there.”