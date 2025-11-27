Sectors
SA regulators approve landmark fintech, fibre network deals

Admire Moyo
By Admire Moyo, ITWeb news editor
Johannesburg, 27 Nov 2025
The mergers and acquisitions underscore the continued consolidation in fintech and digital infrastructure.

South Africa has seen the approval of two significant technology-sector transactions, underscoring continued consolidation in fintech and infrastructure.

This, after the Competition Tribunal yesterday conditionally approved a merger in which Lesaka will acquire Zero.

Vodacom also confirmed yesterday that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa approved its proposed acquisition of a 30% stake in Maziv, the company that will house the network assets of Community Investment Ventures Holdings, including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

In a statement, the Competition Tribunal says all conditions precedent for the Vodacom-Maziv deal have been met, and the transaction is set for implementation on 1 December, marking one of the largest fibre-infrastructure deals in the country.

Lesaka, the Nasdaq- and JSE-listed parent company, provides financial technology services to underserved consumers and small businesses.

In South Africa, Lesaka offers low-cost financial products, including insurance, micro-loans and payment processing, although it does not hold a banking licence. Through a partnership with African Bank, it provides basic transactional accounts under its EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) service.

Zero Research is the controlling shareholder of Bank Zero, a digital bank founded in 2018 that provides retail and commercial banking services and is able to hold deposits for EPE customers – a feature relevant to the merger’s rationale.

