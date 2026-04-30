SA young scientists head to Arizona

Tiro Moyo, Gerhard Vosloo and Rudra Patel take on global challenges at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, showcasing innovation in AI, space science and biomedical research. (Image supplied)

Three South African high school learners will represent the country at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the US next month, presenting research projects that tackle pressing global challenges across environmental sustainability, astrophysics and healthcare .

The competition will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center from 9 to 15 May. It is expected to feature about 1 800 learners from more than 80 countries, regions and territories, competing for prizes valued at nearly $9 million (about R149 million).

The South African delegation comprises three medal-winning participants from the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) 2025. The learners, from Johannesburg and Cape Town, will be accompanied by Katlego Tsogang, Eskom Expo's Northern Cape provincial co-ordinator.

Among them is Tiro Moyo, a Grade 12 learner at Bryanston High School, whose project applies machine learning and Sentinel-2 satellite imagery to analyse urban expansion and green space loss in Gauteng. His research combines a Random Forest classification model with an artificial neural network to improve prediction accuracy, offering a scalable approach for urban planning and environmental policy .

Cape Town-based Gerhard Vosloo, a Grade 11 learner at Parklands College, developed a machine learning model to detect gravitational wave signals from LIGO data. His approach reduces computational requirements compared with traditional methods, while maintaining strong detection accuracy, highlighting the growing role of AI in astrophysics and real-time data analysis.

Rudra Patel, a Grade 11 learner at the UJ Academy Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, will present research on AI-driven genomic optimisation for pig-to-human liver transplants. His model identifies key immunogenic genes and prioritises gene-editing strategies, potentially advancing the development of viable donor organs and improving global transplant accessibility.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, said the learners’ participation reflects the strength of SA’s growing innovation ecosystem.

“Through its support of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Eskom continues to ignite the potential of young minds. As our learners take their place on global platforms such as ISEF, they carry the promise of a brighter, innovation-driven future,” she said.

Parthy Chetty, executive director of Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, added that the learners’ achievements demonstrate the value of curiosity, rigorous research and mentorship in unlocking global opportunities.

“Their achievement demonstrates that bold questions and disciplined inquiry can open global opportunities. We encourage other students to pursue STEM, seek mentorship and enter competitions that challenge and elevate ideas. Together we celebrate innovation, resilience and the next generation of scientific leaders.”

District expos are currently under way nationwide.