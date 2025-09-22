Safety, quality fears preventing consumers from buying more sustainable products, study finds

Lack of trust in sustainability claims poses an additional barrier.

Lack of trust in sustainability claims poses an additional barrier for one in three – but 59% said a recognised label to support claims will build trust.

A new study from BSI has identified that fears about the hygiene and quality of re-used or repaired products are holding back global efforts to move to a circular economy and minimise the impacts of consumption on the planet. The research also pinpoints consumer concern about safety and reliability as critical barriers to the adoption of circular practices among consumers, despite widespread awareness of the environmental benefits of keeping rather than discarding products after use.

Despite 76% of people globally recognising that their behaviours and purchasing decisions contribute to circularity, the share of re-used materials entering the global economy has fallen from 7.2% to 6.9% in recent years.(1) BSI’s 2025 Global Circularity study: The Tipping Point: Building Trust in the Circularity Economy, developed in partnership with experts from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), identifies how building trust in quality and reliability can drive consumer uptake of circular behaviours.

Perception vs reality: The trust gap in circularity

The research asked people to rate themselves along a scale of adoption for 10 circular behaviours, including recycling, re-using packaging or purchasing second-hand goods, with more than half globally (53%) identifying as early adopter or early majority. Yet the data indicates a gap between perception in reality; only a third go on to say they would consider buying second-hand technology or opting for food produce in recycled packaging over food in regular packaging. This discrepancy is particularly notable given South Africa’s commitment to combating plastic pollution and promoting a more sustainable future.(2)

Three critical concerns are fuelling this gulf between perception and reality: an absence of trust in quality (56%), safety (51%) and reliability (49%). Overcoming these trust barriers is essential to disrupting the ingrained inertia of linear consumption – buy new, use briefly, discard easily.

While 67% of people globally cite environmental benefits as a top three driver for adopting circular behaviours, this does not always translate into action. Consumers remain cautious, with only 29% saying they would purchase second-hand or refurbished furniture. Just 25% are willing to buy wonky food produce and only 22% would buy a second-hand bike or scooter. Yet one in three (35%) are comfortable purchasing second-hand clothing; in South Africa, second-hand fashion has seen significant growth, accounting for an estimated 9.1% of the country’s apparel market revenue.(3)

Lack of trust in environmental claims is a barrier to purchasing circular products for a third of people (32%), yet 59% said a recognised label to support claims would build trust.

Susan Taylor Martin, Chief Executive at BSI, said: “The circular economy presents an immense opportunity for both people and the planet, enabling us to protect natural resources and reap economic benefits. Yet trust remains a crucial barrier to adoption. While consumers routinely weigh price and quality in their purchasing decisions, re-used, repaired or recycled goods introduce new questions around quality, safety and reliability. For circularity to thrive, businesses must move beyond sustainability messaging and bolster it by demonstrating genuine value, durability and trustworthiness – convincing consumers that circular options are as reliable as traditional products."

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director at BSI IMETA, said: “It’s encouraging to see South Africa making efforts to support the transition to a circular economy, and there is clearly a strong ambition to take meaningful action for the environment. Sustainability initiatives – such as the National Waste Management Strategy (NWMS) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) – are likely to further raise awareness and accelerate the adoption of circular practices.”

About the research

BSI’s 2025 Global Circularity study: The Tipping Point: Building Trust in the Circularity Economy comprises a survey of 8 214 people globally, a series of in-depth stakeholder interviews and an international literature review.

