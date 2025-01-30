Sage 300 still a cornerstone for accounting, says Peresoft ahead of TPAC 2025

Sage 300 remains a cornerstone solution.

Sage 300 remains a cornerstone for enterprise management and accounting, says Peresoft ahead of the annual gathering of the South African Sage community.

Speaking ahead of the Sage Third Party Advantage Conference (TPAC) Southern Africa 2025, Bobby Perel, Managing Director of Peresoft, says the event promises to showcase even greater innovation, with solution developers and partners driving continued advancements in the Sage 300 ecosystem.

"Sage 300 continues to be a robust and versatile solution, not only because it is designed for medium-sized businesses but also due to the notable contributions of its technology partners, such as Peresoft," says Perel. "The core Sage 300 platform, complemented by essential add-ons like Cashbook and other integrated solutions, truly demonstrates its value.

“What truly sets Sage 300 apart is the dynamic community driving its growth and sustainability. We look forward to seeing even more advancements and collaborations at the TPAC 2025," he says.

At the previous TPAC SA, the ISV community showcased 19 solutions, but on a global scale, there are close to 40 solutions available. In line with the event’s focus on the next generation of automation, AI and enhancements, Peresoft unveiled its new true automation releases for RecXpress and EFTXpress, which Perel said address key accounting headaches and will revolutionise financial processes.

“With this year’s TPAC just around the corner – from 20-22 February – we’re pleased to have the opportunity to showcase some of the new features we’ve been developing at Peresoft," says Perel.

"Our focus remains on enhancing efficiency, security and automation for Sage 300 users. This year, we’re introducing automated notifications with authorisations, improvements to our new e-mailing system and the ability to attach documents during the authorisation process – a crucial advancement for auditors and overall system security. These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing solutions that meet real business needs and keep our users ahead of the curve,” Perel says.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with the Sage 300 community at TPAC and sharing these exciting developments,” he concludes.