Sage Foundation to empower 3 900 South Africans with digital skills

Sage Foundation’s flagship programmes aim to bridge the digital skills gap and create sustainable opportunities for underserved communities in SA.

The Sage Foundation has announced the launch of four flagship programmes in partnership with WeThinkCode, Tomorrow Trust, GirlCode and LeadChange, with the goal of empowering over 3 900 South Africans over the next three years. This as the accounting software provider celebrates its 10th anniversary.

WeThinkCode will tackle SA’s ICT skills shortage by training NEET (not in education, employment or training) youth to become software developers. Through Tomorrow Trust, about 1 517 learners from Gauteng and Limpopo will be equipped with critical digital and problem-solving skills. Activities include robotics, coding, e-learning platforms and exposure to virtual reality applications.

Meanwhile, GirlCode is aiming to empower 2 000 Grade 8 and 9 girls in and around Soweto and Tembisa, introducing them to coding and fostering a supportive community. A “train-the-trainer” model will empower unemployed youth to lead future cohorts, creating a ripple effect of positive change. The LeadChange Development will focus on empowering 350 individuals with disabilities through accredited ICT training and job placement. This programme is about breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to participate in the digital economy.

These initiatives are part of Sage Foundation's global strategy, focusing on bridging the digital skills gap and creating sustainable opportunities for underserved communities across 23 countries in which it operates.

As part of its global strategy, Sage Foundation’s local mandate in SA directly responds to the country’s high unemployment rate.

Youth unemployment remains a pressing issue in SA, and data from Statistics SA shows a significant increase. The youth unemployment rate has climbed from 44.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 46.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

Yvette Chochoe, Sage Foundation regional manager, AME.

In a recent ITWeb TV interview, Cinga Nyangintsimbi, MD and founder of Batsamayi Software Development, highlighted key challenges facing SA's ICT sector. These include the growing IT skills gap, policymakers' limited understanding of the technology landscape, and youth unemployment.

Sage Foundation is strengthening its commitment to equipping individuals with the necessary skills they need to thrive in the modern and challenging economy.

The company said in a statement it is responding to the South African Department of Basic Education’s urgent call for stronger STEM education. "By providing young people with the tools, skills and opportunities they need, the foundation is not just backing government efforts, it's helping to create a future where everyone has a fair shot in a digital, inclusive economy."

Yvette Chochoe, regional manager, AME at the Sage Foundation, said the foundation’s focus is not just on short-term fixes, adding that it is committed to driving long-term, sustainable change. “Through our four flagship initiatives with WeThinkCode, Tomorrow Trust, Girl Code and LeadChange Development, we’ve seen first-hand how skills development can transform lives. By continuing to invest in entrepreneurship, digital inclusion and education, we’re not only helping individuals secure employment, we’re also empowering a generation to reshape South Africa’s economic future. We’re proud to have already made a meaningful impact to the lives of over 3 900 people.”

Across the four partnerships, Sage employees will play a vital role in supporting the programmes by sharing their expertise and time. Sage volunteers will engage in robotics and coding mentorship, as well as CV writing, mock interviews and financial literacy workshops – empowering participants with practical skills and insights.

“Our renewed strategy reflects Sage’s unwavering commitment to creating a fairer, more sustainable world. By aligning our resources and expertise with impactful programmes, we are not only addressing immediate challenges but also building a foundation for long-term impact. We are proud to see this vision come to life in South Africa, where the need for digital inclusion and economic empowerment is more urgent than ever,” said Helen Devanny, VP at the Sage Foundation.