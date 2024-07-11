Samsung ups ante with expanded wearables portfolio

The latest additions to Samsung’s wearables portfolio.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has added a smart ring to its wearables portfolio, which already includes smartwatches and earbuds.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event livestreamed from Paris yesterday, the smartphone maker unveiled the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

The company also announced the latest iteration of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

Samsung’s new wearable devices build on an expanding portfolio, which the company says aims to provide wellness experiences. The new additions are central to its vision for Galaxy AI to enhance digital health, delivering personalised insights and tailored health experiences, it notes.

“The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung’s technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions,” said Dr TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics.

“The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch7.

The Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch will enable users to connect across Galaxy devices, answer messages with intelligent suggested replies by analysing previous conversations through Galaxy AI, and access to Samsung Wallet.

On the health front, it will initiate real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, with heart rate monitoring. It will detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation and provide the user with a deeper understanding of heart health with ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

“Galaxy Watch7 delivers a more seamless wearable experience, with three times faster CPU and 30% improved power efficiency of the application processor,” according to Samsung.

“Galaxy Watch7 is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a dual-frequency GPS system, which can more precisely track location, even in dense urban environments.”

The Galaxy Watch7 40mm will be available in green and cream, while the Galaxy Watch7 44mm comes in green and silver, selling at the recommended retail price R6 999 and R7 499, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which will retail for R19 999, has a long battery life, with up to 100 hours in power saving and 48 hours in exercise power saving. It also features a button that allows users to instantly initiate and control workouts, and map other functions to suit their needs. Users can also activate an emergency siren.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in grey, white and silver.

“Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5. Offering advanced performance and power efficiency, Wear OS 5 ensures you can enjoy more seamless and smooth interactions, and use your Galaxy Watch for longer,” says Samsung.

“In addition, you can maximise your wearable experience with access to a variety of popular apps right from your wrist, including Galaxy services, Google apps and fan-favourite third-party apps.”

Samsung first teased the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked product launch in January. However, there are no plans to bring the smart ring to the local market just yet.

The smart ring − selling for $399 (roughly R7 200) − will be made available in four international markets first.

The Galaxy Buds3 will sell for R3 999, with the Galaxy Buds3 Pro available for R4 999.

Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability from 24 July.