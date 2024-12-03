Subscribe
Sandile Gwala joins MTN board

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 03 Dec 2024
Sandile Gwala has been appointed as an independent non-executive director at MTN.
MTN Group has appointed Sandile Gwala as an independent non-executive director effective 1 January.

Based in South Africa, the mobile operator says Gwala is the co-founder and chief executive officer of SoluGrowth, a business consultancy firm that serves both local and international clients.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Information Systems, and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Natal in South Africa.

Previously, he was a group executive director and partner at Deloitte in South Africa, and also worked in its UK and Denmark operations.

Gwala holds a non-executive position, and serves on various board sub-committees, of non-profit organisation, Harambee.

Furthermore, he was previously a non-executive director at business services industry body, Business Process Enabling South Africa.

The telco notes that Gwala will bring a wealth of experience and expertise in accounting, finance and business performance.

“The chairman and the Board look forward to his valuable contribution to MTN’s continued progress,” it concludes.

