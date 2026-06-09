Santam Goes Live on Guidewire, Laying Foundation for AI-Driven Insurance Innovation in South Africa

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Santam - Africa’s largest general insurer - has gone live on Guidewire, advancing its strategy to modernize core insurance operations and strengthen digital agility. The cloud deployment provides Santam with a scalable foundation for continuous innovation, improved operational responsiveness, and the broader use of AI across the business.

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With Guidewire, Santam can build on its commitment to making insurance more accessible, responsive, and convenient for customers, from managing policies and documents to submitting and tracking claims through digital channels. The move gives Santam more timely access to data, a simpler way to keep systems current, and greater flexibility to respond to changing customer and business needs. It also supports Santam’s longer-term plans to expand the use of AI and automation across areas such as underwriting, claims, and customer service.

Sam Nkosi, the Santam Group Chief Information Officer, said: “For customers, this change is not about a new interface, but about better outcomes. Policyholders can expect more reliable systems with fewer disruptions, faster processing of policies, changes and claims, quicker rollout of digital features, and improved consistency across channels such as brokers, call centres and online platforms. In other words, insurance that ‘just works’ more reliably and responsively.”

“Santam is one of South Africa’s most trusted insurance brands, and its move to Guidewire reflects a clear commitment to making insurance more responsive, efficient, and accessible for its clients,” said Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA, Guidewire. “With this foundation in place, Santam has the scale, agility, and data capabilities needed to keep improving customer and employee experiences while expanding the use of AI and automation over time. We value our work with Santam and look forward to supporting its continued modernization and leadership in the South African insurance market.”