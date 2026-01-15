SAP and Syngenta Announce Partnership to Scale AI-Assisted Agriculture

Jeff Rowe - CEO of Syngenta Group (left) and Christian Klein - CEO of SAP (right)

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, today announced a multi-year strategic technology partnership to accelerate AI-assisted innovation across Syngenta’s global operations.

The partnership will embed artificial intelligence at the core of Syngenta’s enterprise, modernizing operations and enabling accelerated innovation through advanced data analytics across the business — from manufacturing and supply chain to grower-facing products and services.

Agriculture continues to navigate challenges driven by climate variability, supply chain complexity, and global uncertainty. By deploying AI-assisted tools enterprise-wide, this partnership positions Syngenta to meet the challenge of feeding a projected 10 billion people by 2050, while unlocking faster innovation, stronger operational resilience, and scalable impact across the business.

“AI is the catalyst for agricultural transformation and has quickly become a core competitive edge for Syngenta,” said Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Syngenta Group. “Our partnership with SAP is transforming how we run the enterprise, modernizing core operations and unlocking new ways to work — a testament to our commitment to becoming an agriculture company with AI at its core.”

“Syngenta’s transformation sets a benchmark for digital innovation in agriculture,” said Philipp Herzig, Chief Technology Officer at SAP SE. “Together, we’re demonstrating how cloud and AI technologies can drive sustainable growth and efficiency in one of the world’s most critical industries. This partnership will help Syngenta future-proof its operations to feed the world responsibly."

Scaling an AI-First Operating Model for Agriculture

Syngenta’s transformation will begin with SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions, modernizing core operations across the value-chain to deliver agility, resilience, and scalability. The company’s ambition is clear: unlock innovation faster, strengthen its leadership in agriculture, and future-proof operations against volatility.

Through SAP Business Data Cloud, Syngenta will create a unified, more secure, and scalable data foundation essential for real-time decision-making and AI integration. Combined with SAP Business AI and AI-assisted tools such as the Joule copilot, this will help the company explore smarter, faster decisions that drive operational efficiency and accelerate innovation. Additionally, Syngenta will be able to deliver better products and services to growers worldwide while enabling them to retain control and privacy over their proprietary information.