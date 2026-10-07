SARS is going digital

Stephen Howe, Director of Times 3 Technologies. (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

The South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) recently released VAT Modernisation Consultation Paper signals a significant evolution in how VAT may be administered in South Africa. The proposed Digital VAT Model brings together e-invoicing, an interoperability framework and e-reporting, with the long-term objective of enabling structured, secure and near real-time transaction data flows across the VAT ecosystem (South African Revenue Service).

While the proposals remain under consultation, the direction is clear: tax administration is becoming increasingly digital, data-driven and integrated into the everyday systems businesses use to manage their operations.

For finance leaders, this announcement raises an important question: is your financial data ready for that future? One area attracting growing attention is accounts payable (AP) automation.

Traditionally, supplier invoices arrive by e-mail, are manually captured into accounting systems, routed for approval, matched against purchase orders and eventually processed for payment. For businesses managing hundreds or even thousands of invoices each month, this process can consume considerable time and resources while increasing the risk of errors and delays.

Modern AP automation fundamentally changes that process. "Accounts payable has become far more than an administrative function," says Stephen Howe, Director at Times 3 Technologies (T3T), a Sage financial software Platinum partner, with 30 years of implementing business solutions successfully across numerous industries throughout Africa. "It is increasingly a strategic control point for cashflow, compliance, governance and operational efficiency."

Using technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR), intelligent document processing and workflow automation, supplier invoices can be received through dedicated digital channels, read automatically and converted into draft payable transactions for review and approval without the need for manual recapturing.

Once viewed primarily as an efficiency initiative, AP automation is increasingly becoming a strategic priority for finance leaders seeking greater control, visibility and scalability. Automated approval workflows can route transactions to the appropriate decision-makers based on predefined thresholds and controls. Automated three-way matching can compare supplier invoices against purchase orders and goods received records before payment is approved, thereby reducing errors, strengthening governance and improving financial accuracy.

The result is faster processing, improved accuracy and greater visibility across the procure-to-pay cycle.

Importantly, AP automation is not a requirement of SARS's proposed Digital VAT Model. However, it aligns closely with the broader move towards structured digital transaction data, helping businesses improve financial accuracy while reducing manual administrative effort.

"The key takeaway from the SARS announcement is not that businesses need to implement specific technology tomorrow," says Howe. "Rather, it is that organisations should be assessing whether their underlying finance processes, systems and data are capable of supporting a more digital and data-driven environment."

Many organisations continue to rely heavily on spreadsheets, manual invoice capture, paper-based approvals and disconnected systems. While these approaches may have worked historically, they often create inefficiencies, duplicate effort and make it more difficult to maintain accurate, auditable financial records at scale.

As compliance requirements increase and businesses seek greater operational agility, finance functions are increasingly being asked to deliver faster access to reliable information.

The benefits of AP automation extend well beyond compliance. Faster invoice processing can improve supplier relationships. Real-time visibility into liabilities supports more effective cashflow management. Finance professionals can spend less time processing transactions and more time analysing business performance.

However, technology alone is not the answer. "Automation is only as effective as the processes and data behind it," Howe cautions. "Businesses still need strong governance, clear controls, quality data and human oversight. Technology enables better outcomes, but it doesn't replace accountability."

As South Africa moves towards a more digital tax environment, organisations that proactively modernise their finance operations will be better prepared for future regulatory developments while unlocking efficiency, visibility and resilience benefits today.

The message for finance leaders is clear: do not wait for regulatory deadlines. Building digital finance capability now can deliver immediate operational value while preparing businesses for an increasingly connected and data-driven future.