SA's LedgerAI takes on global compliance market with Android rollout

LedgerAI, an AI governance platform. (Image supplied)

South African AI governance platform LedgerAI is expanding its reach to Android and Huawei mobile devices.

Founded by Vuyo Nkadimeng and Zanele Simelane, the platform enables companies to assess AI governance risks, track compliance obligations and generate evidence-based documentation for audits and regulatory reviews.

Head developer Nkadimeng said the platform is designed to help companies using AI comply with legislation and maintain data integrity. “The expansion comes as organisations face increasing pressure to manage AI-related risks, protect customer data and comply with evolving regulatory requirements.”

Since its inception in December 2025, following about six months of development, the platform has been accessible on iOS, Mac, iPad and web applications. It is now being used by 21 companies.

The platform supports frameworks including POPIA, FSCA regulations, ISO 27001 and SOC 2. It automatically assesses controls such as cloud access policies, database permissions and multi-factor authentication.

The platform runs in the customer’s own cloud environment, ensuring that credentials, system configurations, documents and personal data remain under the institution's control.

LedgerAI competes with international compliance automation providers including Drata, Vanta and Secureframe.

The company offers a basic platform free to individual users while generating revenue from enterprise customers through annual subscriptions. Organisations pay for self-hosted deployments that run within their own infrastructure.

The company says its approach gives organisations greater control over their compliance and audit processes. “Your data never leaves your environment, and we only ever receive what you have cryptographically approved," Nkadimeng said. "Companies hand over verifiable files."

The company expects to onboard its first international clients within the next 12 months, starting with offshore groups already operating in SA, as well as international law and audit firms doing South African work. This will be followed by expansion into Europe under GDPR and the EU AI Act.