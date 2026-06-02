Sasol gets new chief information and digital officer

Sne Dlamini, chief information and digital officer at Sasol.

Energy and chemicals giant Sasol has appointed Sne Dlamini as its chief information and digital officer, effective 1 June.

ITWeb reached out to Dlamini who, in this executive capacity, will take global accountability for steering the group’s technology trajectory, ensuring the firm’s digital assets , information management and technological infrastructure enable the enterprise’s strategic imperatives.

“This appointment represents both a profound responsibility and an inspiring challenge. For me, it is the natural convergence of over two decades of multi-sector agility, heavy industrial operations and frontier digital pioneering, augmented by more than 10 years of senior executive leadership operating across complex global jurisdictions,” she says.

According to Dlamini, true digital transformation in a heavy industrial, energy and chemical environment requires deep respect for institutional knowledge and engineering excellence, while reimagining how digital transformation unlocks competitiveness.

She points out that Sasol possesses deep-rooted engineering excellence and immense intellectual capital.

“My background is uniquely characterised by cross-industry depth, having led large-scale digital transformations within blue chip multinational companies across the FMCG, financial services, technology, manufacturing, mining and chemicals sectors. This diverse toolkit and global pedigree are essential given the scale, complexity and global footprint of Sasol’s ecosystem.”

Dlamini aims to leverage her collective experience to move the organisation towards becoming an insight-driven enterprise that uses data, digital strategies and technology as core strategic differentiators.

She says she is energised by the opportunity to spearhead Sasol’s digital maturity and identify precisely where technology can serve as a strategic catalyst to strengthen, grow and transform the business.

“My primary mandate is to translate Sasol’s group strategic imperatives into a high-performance technology and digital strategy that drives measurable business value, operational resilience and competitive advantage.”

Dlamini brings more than 20 years of IT experience to the role, including over a decade in senior executive positions across multinational blue-chip organisations.

Most recently, she served as group vice-president for technology and digital at AECI, where she led digital strategy and enterprise IT operations across more than 150 sites in 22 countries.

She notes that her experience in the chemicals, mining, manufacturing and industrial sectors has equipped her with a practical understanding of how to modernise technology environments, while maintaining operational stability and safety.

“Bringing this blend of expertise into Sasol embeds global governance and cross-sector agility directly into heavy manufacturing frameworks. This capability enables Sasol to accelerate its digital transformation and delivery velocity, while stabilising the core and unlocking sustainable operational efficiencies,” she says.

Dlamini’s career includes leadership roles at Unilever, PPC, Danone and Discovery, where she gained experience in enterprise resource planning transformations, global IT governance, agile delivery of digital products and business-enabled technology and digital strategy execution.

She says these experiences will form part of her digital transformation playbook at Sasol as she leads the technology and digital teams across its global footprint.