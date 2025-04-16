SASSA squashes fake social media claims

SASSA says social grants are the livelihood of more than 19 million beneficiaries.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has moved to reassure pensioners after false claims were posted on various social media platforms.

It says the old age grant will not be stopped in May, if certain documents are not updated by 30 April.

In a statement, SASSA confirms the social media posts and screenshots are incorrect and fake, adding that the messages are mischievous.

As a result, the agency has urged beneficiaries not to panic, as no grant will be cancelled.

“SASSA only reviews grants that need to be reviewed at a particular time and that is communicated to the beneficiaries whose grant is to be reviewed before any action is taken.

“The spread of these fake news on social media platforms are very unfortunate and they create unnecessary panic to our beneficiaries, particularly the vulnerable, and we urge everyone to stop sharing them.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages. Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries,” comments Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA national spokesperson.

An agency of the Department of Social Development, SASSA disburses social grants for child support, older persons and foster children, as well as the Social Relief of Distress grant, managing an annual budget of R266 billion.

“When people create and disseminate false information, it creates untold panic and stress to the millions of our vulnerable beneficiaries.”

SASSA has called on beneficiaries to be vigilant and cautious of information they consume, saying beneficiaries must call the toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 should they be in doubt.