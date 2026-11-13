SASSETA invests R15m in Northlink College digitalisation hub

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela. (Image supplied)

Northlink College has launched a R15 million digitalisation hub at its Goodwood campus in Cape Town, following an investment by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) to expand digital skills training.

The facility is intended to give students access to technology-enabled learning and training in fields including cyber security, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analysis and software development.

The launch was attended by higher education and training minister Buti Manamela, representatives from the Department of Higher Education and Training, SASSETA leadership, college management, industry stakeholders and students.

The investment forms part of efforts to modernise public technical and vocational education and training institutions as demand grows for digital skills across the economy.

Manamela highlighted the need to address unequal access to technology, saying students from disadvantaged backgrounds should not be excluded from opportunities in the digital economy because of their limited exposure to computers and other technologies.

The hub is expected to provide students with access to digital tools and practical learning opportunities, including exposure to emerging technologies such as robotics and virtual reality.

The programme aims to equip graduates with skills relevant to changing workplace requirements and prepare them for employment in technology-related fields.

Speaking on behalf of the student body, Student Representative Council member Kiara Dyers described the facility as a gateway to the future and a response to the digital divide affecting young people.

The R15 million investment is part of a partnership between Northlink College and SASSETA aimed at expanding access to digital learning resources and strengthening technology skills development in the public vocational education system.