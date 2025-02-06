Saudi Aramco Joins The Open Group as Platinum Member

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards organization, has today announced that Saudi Aramco has become its latest Platinum Member. In this capacity, Saudi Aramco will have the opportunity to expand its presence across The Open Group Forums, take a leadership position, and have representation on the Governing Board.

Saudi Aramco first joined The Open Group in 2016 as a Member of the Open Process Automation Forum (OPAF). The company has since collaborated with industry leaders on an O-PAS Automation Test Bed, assessing and validating next-generation open and interoperable technologies. In 2020, Saudi Aramco also became a member of The Open Group OSDU Forum, joining industry peers in developing transformational technology to support the world’s changing energy needs.

Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group, commented: “It is gratifying to see that Saudi Aramco has realized such significant value from participation in The Open Group that they wish to take their membership to the highest level. We share a vision of open standards being core to successful organization and industry transformation, and we look forward to Saudi Aramco’s future leadership role in this. We are delighted to see our relationship evolve and excited about our future collaboration.”

Rashed Alyami, Manager Digital Platforms & Architecture Design Division at Saudi Aramco, said: “Collaboration is at the heart of every industry. As we strive for a more sustainable world, The Open Group creates the perfect environment for like-minded organizations to meet and partner with each other. Since joining The Open Group nearly ten years ago, we have been privileged to be involved in the creation of initiatives that have made a tangible impact in the technology space. We’re proud to now take this next step in our Member journey and to continue working with The Open Group to create technology standards that will underpin the next stage in our industry’s digital transformation.”

The Open Group Platinum Membership is designed for organizations that want to influence and lead the direction of key global industry standards and certifications across the globe. Platinum Members significantly influence the direction and strategy of The Open Group, and as a result, the impact that its standards have on multiple industries.

