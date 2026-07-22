Saving Grace Education Group launches AI-powered student portal, transforming online learning in SA

The platform provides instant visibility into each student's educational journey.

Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG), one of South Africa's leading online homeschooling providers, has officially launched its new AI-powered student portal, a digital platform that gives parents and students real-time access to academic progress, learning analytics, communication and school services through a single secure login. The platform supports the organisation's online learning programmes across CAPS, Cambridge, special needs and remedial curricula.

The new platform has been developed to strengthen parent involvement and improve learner success by providing instant visibility into each student's educational journey. Parents can monitor lesson completion, assignments, assessments, report cards and overall academic progress from any device, at any time.

Unlike traditional student portals, the Saving Grace Education Student Portal combines learning management, student analytics, enrolment, communication, digital records and support services into one intelligent platform, making online education simpler, more connected and more transparent for families.

Key platform features include:

AI-powered student analytics

Parent and student dashboards

Real-time academic progress tracking

Digital report cards

Assignment and assessment management

Secure student records

Online enrolment and account management

School announcements and communication

Integrated support services

The platform supports learners from Grade R to Grade 12 across Saving Grace Education Group's educational pathways, including CAPS, Cambridge, special needs, special needs CAPS, remedial CAPS and reading booster programmes.

"The Saving Grace Education Student Portal reflects our commitment to using technology to improve education. We want parents to have real-time insight into their child's progress while giving students a smarter, more engaging learning experience. This platform represents the future of connected online education in South Africa."

The launch marks another milestone in Saving Grace Education Group's ongoing investment in educational technology, helping families access flexible, high-quality online learning backed by innovative digital solutions.